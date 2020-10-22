Fancy a Porsche Design laptop? Meet the Acer Book RS

Porsche Design and Acer have entered a new partnership to implement Porsche’s design, functional, philosophy and engineering with Acer’s technological innovations and knowledge in the global computer segment to launch the Porsche Design Acer Book RS.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS comes with a compact all-metal chassis in up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU2 while remaining just 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) light.

Porsche Design Acer Book RS: Specs and features

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS comes with a chassis of carbon fiber cover. It was co-engineered with Intel and includes Intel Evo platform verified models for consistent responsiveness on battery, instant wake, real-world battery life and fast charge.

Following Porsche Design’s design philosophy the Porsche Design Acer Book RS features a 3k carbon fiber cover. It also has a diamond-cut CNC-machined chassis, and weighs just 1.25kg and is 15.99 mm thin. The two covers are connected by a unibody hinge that slightly elevates the backlit keyboard upon opening the notebook

The latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors come with Intel Iris Xe graphics and optional discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPUs and 16 GB RAM. It features a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen that is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. It has ultra-narrow bezels with 90% screen-to-body ratio.

(Image credit: Acer)

Dual copper heat pipes ensure the Porsche Design Acer Book RS remains cool and the battery lasts 17 hours. It is also apparently capable of generating 4 hours of usage with a 30-minute fast charge. It also comes with Dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6, and full array of ports (USB-C, Thunderbolt 4 and USB3.2 Gen 2).

Porsche Design AcerBook RS also has a Travelpack RS that is a mousepad, mouse, carrying pouch and notebook sleeve launched alongside it. There’s also the Bluetooth and wireless Porsche Design Acer Mouse RS which was launched.

Pricing

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS premium package (i7 notebook, travelpack, mouse) will be available in North America at a starting price of $1,999.99. While just the Porsche Design Acer Book RS is priced at $1,399.99. The Porsche Design Acer Mouse RS is priced at $109.99 and the Porsche Design Acer Travelpack RS at $329.99.