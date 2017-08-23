Entry-level LG K8 2017 reportedly available for Rs 9999

The LG K8 that was announced last year is now available from offline stores in India. LG had announced the K8 along with other K Series smartphones in December last year. Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai based retailer has revealed on Twitter that the device is now available for Rs. 9,999.

The device has been listed on the company’s website with a MRP of Rs. 11,000 but the device is retailing for Rs. 9,999 and is currently limited to offline stores only. To recall, this is the successor of the K8 that was launched in 2016.

Moving on to the hardware of the device, the K8 features a 5-inch in-cell touch display with a 2.5D Curved glass and a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. In terms of performance, it comes with an unnamed 1.2GHz quad core Mediatek processor clubbed with a Mali GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage and microSD expansion up to 32GB via microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the LG K8 sports a 13MP primary camera with a CMOS sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1080P recording and an LED flash along with a 5MP front facing camera. It comes with a fingerprint sensor placed just below the primary camera and LED flash, similar to what we see on other budget devices these days.

Other features of the LG K8 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, dual SIM support and powering the device is a 2,500mAh battery. It measures 147.1 × 72.5 × 8.2 mm and weighs 144 grams.

The LG K8, priced at Rs. 9,999 will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and the recently launched Micromax Canvas Infinity, both of which offer better hardware than the K8.