Enco Free truly-wireless earphone is Oppo's affordable Apple Airpods look-alike

Oppo Enco Free is the company's first truly wireless earphones, which strikingly resembles Apple's AirPods with a slight twist. The Enco Free comes with two silicone ear-tips options-- in-ear for a comfortable fit and semi-in-ear for more breathability.

Oppo's true-wireless earphones feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response ranging between 16Hz-20KHz. The Enco Free supports Bluetooth 5.0 that enables simultaneous binaural transmission to the left and right units. Oppo claims that the Enco Free has a very minimal latency, not exceeding 120ms.

Each Enco Free earphone weighs 4.6 grams, and the entire weight of the device with the charging case comes out to be 48.2 grams. The case sports an LED indicator and a pairing button on the right side. The earphones are also IPX4 certified, making it resistant to sweat and dust. So, users can use these pair of wireless earphones during workout sessions just as easily and carefree.

Oppo says that the Enco Free can deliver studio-like audio quality as it uses an FPC positioning system with a dual magnetic circuit, magnalium clad diaphragm, and a titanium dome-shaped diaphragm. The Enco Free can enhance details, bass, and dynamic range of the audio output for a better listening experience.

These wireless earphones also make use of intuitive controls like double-tap to answer calls, play/pause music, and sliding up and down on the left headset for volume control. Swiping up and down on the right earphone lets users change playback tracks.

For calls, the Enco Free is equipped with dual-beam-forming microphones and AI uplink noise cancellation for clear disturbance-free calling experience.

The Enco Free earphones have a 31mAh battery while the charging case has a 410mAh battery. Oppo claims that the wireless earphones can play music for 5 hours on a single charge and 25 hours with the accompanying charging case. It takes around 70 minutes for the earphones to get from 0-100% and approximately 110 minutes for the charging case to be fully charged.

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones come in white, black, and pink color options to choose from. It is priced at CNY699 in China, which is around Rs 7,000. However, we currently have no information about the possible release date of the Enco Free earphones in India.