E-Pharmacies in India do brisk business during lockdown

Apart from food delivery firms, online pharmacies have been able to grow in times of recession and layoffs due to the sudden growth in demand for masks and hand sanitisers which are now mandatorily used by all people.

While most industries and businesses are struggling to stay afloat in this pandemic-induced recession, online medical stores or e-pharmacies have been reporting unprecedented growth.

Last month, e-pharmacy based online companies that were able to accept online payments witnessed increased demand in Kolkata and other parts of Bengal. Most consumers have opted for online purchase to maintain effective social distancing and reduced risk of infection.

The demand has become more pronounced because of uncertainty of medicines being in stock and traditional pharmacies offering little to no discount in these times. E-commerce business models have been steadily gaining ground during the lockdown and the ones that are doing the best are in the areas of food and medicine.

Prior to the nationwide lockdown, online medical platforms like Netmeds,1mg and Pharmeasy were reporting dismal sales as they were constrained by governmental regulations for the past three years. Now, across the country, online pharmacies have been posting high sales and demand.

Logistical issues persist

According to industry experts, demand for e-pharmacies have surged as they are able to procure medicines and dispatch them to various parts of the state by road so the suspension of train services hasn't affected the availability of medicines.

Demand for online payment and home delivery of medicines has propelled e-pharmacy business by 10-15% in Kolkata, according to B L Mittal, Founder and Executive Chairman of SastaSundar.com, a leading e-pharmacy company. Sale of medicines for flu, cold and cough were particularly high via online pharmacies.

However, Pradeep Dadha, founder and CEO of Netmeds.com lamented logistical issues he has been facing despite the 90% spurt in demand in Kolkata. He said that some courier companies were not accepting orders and urged the government to look into the matter at the earliest so that medicines could be delivered to people on time.

According to Dharmil Sheth, the co-founder of PharmEasy, his company recorded a 50% increase in orders in the last one month of which most orders came from diabetes and hypertension patients.