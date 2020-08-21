DM from an unknown person? Fear not, Twitter now gives more details

Twitter, which is on a tweaking spree of its various features, has rolled out a new feature to screen unknown persons (ones you don't follow) who DM (direct message) you.

Twitter said: "Now when you receive a DM request, we're giving you more context upfront about who sent it, like how you’re connected to the person on Twitter. And once you tap into the request, you’ll see their profile info along with their message."

The display of new DM requests will list which other profiles the user follows that are also connected to you. Further, once you tap on the message, you'll now get an abbreviated profile summary on the top of the screen. This will save you the trouble of going to the person's timeline and checking their profile.

This feature is to help you to feel safe and get a context about persons DMing you without exactly having any acquaintance with you.

DMs on Twitter are a dark place as many social media transgressions happen there. And many unwary get trapped there. It is good that Twitter is making an effort to clear that space and make it more convivial. It will also help to structure your response on your Twitter timeline.

New message request...who's this?Now when you receive a DM request, we're giving you more context upfront about who sent it, like how you’re connected to the person on Twitter. And once you tap into the request, you’ll see their profile info along with their message. pic.twitter.com/QNtwuP99ATAugust 20, 2020

Twitter tweaks galore

Facebook is also toying with such a change, though on the comments, giving a head-up about people, especially those with large followings, when they engage.

But the tweak in Twitter DM process seems to be part of the many changes that Twitter has been ushering in recently in a bid to help keep the users stay with the platform.

Impelled by the market, Twitter is trying out a variety of changes.

Recently, in a bid to give users better control over their Tweet-conversations on the platform, Twitter unveiled a new setting that allows users to decide on who gets to reply to their tweets.

After Fleets it had another feature that prompted users to read the story before retweeting it. Twitter then was said to test out a feature to allow users to respond with emojis on the regular timeline. Then it was audio tweets for iOS users. Twitter also released a new list search option to all users to help them discover new lists and add them to their feed.

Also, after launching a slew of new features, the popular social networking service set out on the project to launch a subscription platform that may allow special features for paid users.

Twitter while looking ahead has announced that it will roll out a new version of its developer API that is built from scratch and will include a lot of missing features.

Twitter is also testing a new splash screen.

Amidst all this, Twitter is also caught in a major hacking imbroglio.