Dizo Watch 2 Sports smartwatch with 1.69-inch display, long battery life set to launch tomorrow

Dizo, the first-ever brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem, is all set to unveil its new budget smartwatch in India. Dubbed as Dizo Watch 2 Sports Smartwatch is already listed on Flipkart and the landing page on the e-commerce platform reveals the launch date as March 2.

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports will come with features like 5ATM water resistance, 110 sports mode tracking, a large 1.69-inch touch screen display and more. The watch carries a square dial and the display on this watch has 600 nits peak brightness making it bright enough to read content under direct sunlight.

While the company has decided to list all the specifications and features of the upcoming fitness tracker, it will reveal the pricing on the launch day. Though a quick look at the specs and features mentioned below, it seems like the Dizo Watch 2 Sports might be priced aggressively. Our best guess is that it could be introduced around Rs. 3000.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports features and specifications

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports will come with a rather large 1.69-inch touchscreen display. Though the company says that this display will sport 600 nits peak brightness and will be a “high refresh-rate screen,” there is no clarity if this is an OLED panel or an LCD display. Further comparing the watch with the Dizo watch 2, the company says that the new watch is lighter by 20 per cent.

(Image credit: Dizo )

The 260mAh battery on the watch takes 2 hours to charge fully and is rated to deliver 10 days battery life. The company says that the watch also comes with fast charging support as the listing states that a 10-minute charge is good enough to give a weeks’ backup.

The watch comes with real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracker, sleep tracker and menstrual cycle tracking. Other features include breathing exercises, water drinking reminders, music control, remote camera control, call notification, and notifications from other apps.

(Image credit: Dizo )

The key highlight of this watch is its ability to track over 110 indoor and outdoor sports activities – which is an upgrade as the Dizo Watch 2 could only track 15 different activities. The Watch 2 Sports also comes with 150+ watch faces to customize the watch as per your preference. It will be available in six different colourways including - Classic Black, Silver Grey, Dark Green, Passion Red, Ocean Blue, and Golden Pink.

Talking about smart features, the company says that the watch will offer call notification, music control, camera control, and will allow users to mute and reject incoming calls on the phone. Dizo says that the Watch 2 Sports will get GPS route tracking as well as the ability to share workout reports with future updates.

