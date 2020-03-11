Disney Plus goes live in India via Hotstar at no extra charge

Disney Plus is now live in India via the rebranded Disney Plus Hotstar app. The on-demand video streaming service in association with Hotstar was earlier set to launch on March 29, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020.

Disney Plus Hostar in India locks horns with other key players in the segment such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video; however, it also needs to keep a close eye on local services such as ALTBalaji, Zee5, to name a few.

Disney Plus brings 7000+ episodes of popular TV shows along with 500 films and original productions from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Hotstar previously boasted of around 4000+ titles across the board in addition to exclusive cricket coverage, however, now by syndicating Disney Plus, you're looking at a wide range of films and TV shows, presumably at no extra cost.

That's right, and if you're an existing Hotstar subscriber, you can access Disney Plus content without incurring any additional costs. However, as we reported earlier, the company could raise its subscription prices in lieu of the Disney syndication.

Right now, Hotstar offers two-tier plans-- Premium and VIP. The Hotstar VIP plan is priced at Rs 365/annually, whereas the Premium plan is available at Rs 999/annually or Rs 299/monthly.

Disney Plus was announced in November 2019 and has since amassed more than 28 million subscribers and with more original series such as The Falcon and Winter Soldier set to debut later this year, the anticipation for the service to enter India has been at an all-time high.

While some of the Disney Plus features such as streaming in 4K isn't supported by the Hotstar app yet, a formal announcement of the Disney Plus availability in India is set for March 13. And that's when we will learn more about the new features that are coming to the Disney Plus Hotstar app along with some clarity on the pricing of the streaming service if increased.