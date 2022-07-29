Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos and Neutrino gaming headphones bring Dolby Atmos at a budget

Audio player loading…

Cosmic Byte has launched its first set of gaming headphones that add support for Dolby Atmos. The new gaming accessories come in two different models under the Equinox line of products.

The Cosmic Byte (opens in new tab) Equinox Kronos is the wireless model while the Equinox Neutrino is the wired one. The headphones retail from Rs 4,499 on Amazon as well as Cosmic Byte’s online store (opens in new tab).

Both the gaming headsets come with a plastic body around the earcups with built-in yellow LED lights. Unfortunately, these are not RGB enabled and the yellow accents are visible across the headphone. The headband at the top comes with protein leather with similar yellow stitches. Each of the earcups features a memory foam cushion that adds to the comfort levels when using them for extended periods.

(Image credit: Cosmic Byte)

The highlight of the headphones is the compatibility of Dolby Atmos on PCs while also supporting 7.1 surround sound. While there are only differences in the way you connect to your devices, both the Equinox Kronos and Neutrino are identical in performance and specifications.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos and Neutrino pricing and availability

The Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos and Neutrino are both available in single colours with yellow accents. The Equinox Neutrino is priced at Rs 4,499 while the wireless Kronos will cost you Rs 6,499. The headphones can be purchased through Amazon and the company’s online store.

If you do purchase the Equinox Kronos, the company bundles a protective carry case at no extra cost. However, we did wish the company added one for the Equinox Neutrino too.

Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos and Neutrino features

(Image credit: Cosmic Byte)

The Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos comes with a 1,500 mAh battery pack. The headphones can last a day with the volume set to 70% and the LED lights turned off.

The speakers come with a 32Ω impedance on both models with a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000kHz. They also come with 50mm Dynamic audio drivers. The headphones come with a single Type-C interface and a detachable microphone. You can choose to connect from Type-C to USB-A, 3.5mm or another Type-C port. All the converter cables are included with the headphones. To top it all off, these are braided ones.

While you can take advantage of the 7.1 surround sound through the company’s desktop app, enabling Dolby Atmos is different. You will need to install the Dolby Access app from the Windows App store. The Cosmic Byte recommends that you don’t use both the 7.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos simultaneously.