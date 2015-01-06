Intel Cherry Trail could bring desktop graphics to mobiles, tablets

Details of the 14nm successor to the current Bay Trail family have emerged in Singapore courtesy of online website, VR-Zone.

Top of the agenda for Intel's answer to ARM's growing armada of system-on-chip will be power saving tweaks as well as graphics performance improvement.

Cherry Trail-T is likely to have twice the number of graphics core, each of them being a Gen8 one (rather than the current Gen7 model). It will also support HDMI 1.4b which adds enhanced 3D capabilities.

As for the power tweaks, a lot of it is likely to come from the graphics department itself including Intel's 6th generation display power saving technology which will look at drastically reducing backlight without any noticeable impact on quality.

Another way of decreasing power consumption will be to adapt refresh rates according to content being displayed. An idle system will have a lower refresh rate (hence consuming less energy).

Intel confirmed yesterday that Cherry Trail will include RealSense technology, no wires, no password as well as Intel's Context Aware technology capabilities.

Products with Cherry Trail inside – which share the DNA as the 5th generation Intel Core family - will be available in the first half of 2015. They will target tablets initially, offering 64-bit computing capabilities as well as LTE-advanced connectivity.