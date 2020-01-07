Canon EOS-1D X Mark III arrives in India

Canon is here to win a big point for DSLRs against new-age mirrorless cameras with the new EOS 1D X Mark III, bringing the best of both worlds to sports photography and videography.

Canon’s 1D X series has always been at the top of its photography lineup, tailored for professional uses such as high-speed sports photography or film making. An update to the Mark II was long anticipated, and Canon took the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the first testing ground for its new flagship DSLR.

Canon EOS 1D X Mark III specifications

(Image credit: Canon)

From the looks of it, it may seem very similar to its predecessor. Still, the 1D X Mark III brings significant upgrades on the inside to the sensor, image processor, autofocus mechanism, and shooting capabilities.

For starters, we get a new 20.1MP sensor with a High Detail Low-Pass filter for improved sharpness. The images are processed by the new Digic X processor, laying the ground for a new series of processors. It is supposed to be 380 times faster than the 1D X Mark II at crunching data, and 3x faster at processing images and reducing the buffer time.

One of the main upgrades includes faster 16fps burst shooting, which can go up to 20 shots while using the Live View mode. Subject-tracking autofocus can be used throughout. Dual-pixel CMOS AF is paired with a new Deep Learning AF mechanism that understands subjects with the help of an extensive database of pictures and can continue to track them accurately. Eye and head detection also make a debut here, for Canon. One hundred ninety-one points of autofocus are available. A new AF joystick has been added to navigate through them swiftly.

For low-light photography, the Canon 1D X Mark IIi can go all the way up to ISO 1,02,400, which will come handy for wildlife and event photographers. Images can be shot in a new HEIF format, which features 10-bit color and better compression than JPEG.

As for videos, the 1D X Mark III is the first camera in Canon’s EOS range to be able to shoot at a resolution of 5.5K at 60fps with an option for oversampling. 4K DCI and UHD at 60fps is also supported, either in a cropped or uncropped configuration. 12-bit RAW video capture is also possible, bringing extensive editing legroom to the workflow. There’s also an option to shoot 10-bit Canon Log with 4:2:2 color sampling for easier editing. Slow-motion video recording goes up to 120fps.

All media is stored on a new CF Express card, which has a bandwidth of up to 2GBps, allowing for a virtually infinite buffer for JPEG images and 1,000 RAW shots. In terms of connectivity, the 1D X brings WiFi, USB 3.2 gen two over USB Type-C, as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Canon EOS 1D X Mark III price in India

In India, the Canon 1D X Mark III is priced at Rs 5,75,995 (body only) and will be available starting mid-February. A 512GB CF Express card and reader will also be included with the package.