The GoPro Hero 9 Black finally goes on sale in India

After a bit of delay, The GoPro Hero 9 Black action camera has finally landed in India. It goes on sale starting today (November 6) on Flipkart and Amazon at a price of Rs 49,500. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Launched globally in September, the GoPro Hero 9 Black improves upon its predecessor in almost every aspect. However, that also brought a significant increase in its price as the Hero 8 started at just Rs 32,000 when it launched in August 2019. An appreciated change is that the camera will no longer ship in plastic packaging but a hard case that can also store additional accessories.

GoPro Hero 9 Black specs and features

The biggest change comes in the form of a new 1.4-inch front colour display that can show live preview and framing during recording to make composition easier. The primary touchscreen on the back also grows in size to 2.27-inches. There’s also a significantly larger 23.6MP sensor at its heart. These upgrades mean that that the GoPro Hero 9 is the first time we’re seeing a slight design refresh since the Hero 5 Black.

The bigger sensor enables photos at up to 20MP and video recording at 5K resolution. Other shooting modes include 4K60, 2.7K120, 1440p120, 1080p240. It can also be used for livestreams or as a webcam. HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon levelling brings even better stabilization, which is a key aspect for action cameras. Similarly, TimeWarp 3.0 makes shifting between real-time, hyper-lapse and slow-motion a breeze.

Some of the smart new features include Hindsight, which allows you to record clips even before the shooting starts, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture for the camera to turn on, shoot and go to sleep automatically and Duration capture. RAW photography, HDR night-lapse and Super Photo are also available.

As always, the camera is inherently water-proof and shock-proof without needing an additional case or accessory. The main lens element is removable and can be replaced with other specialty lenses as well. Three on-board microphones allow for stereo audio recording while a larger speaker allows for better audio playback.