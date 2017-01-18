Budget showdown: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G4 Plus

The Redmi Note 4 is all set for an Indian launch on January 19. As we prepare for the arrival of the handset, it’s only fair to check out the competition to ascertain if the handset has what it takes to last in the country.

Xiaomi is no stranger to good design, and the same can be said about the Moto G4 Plus . Despite featuring the same display size, the Redmi Note 4 is thinner by about 1.4mm compared to the Moto G4 Plus. The Moto offering is lighter, though, which is thanks to the polycarbonate body used in its making. The Redmi Note 4 uses a metal body, which adds to the bulk.

Both phones come with 5.5-inch displays, featuring a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels or Full HD. While there’s very little to differentiate between the two in this area, there should be some noticeable differences between the two displays.

The Moto G4 Plus takes the cake here with its 16MP f/2.0 rear camera, whereas the Redmi Note 4 is settling for a 13MP camera, also with an f/2.0 aperture size. Both phones come with 5MP front facing cameras, so there’s very little to differentiate between the two with regards to self portraits. The kind of software features used by Xiaomi and Moto might help pick a winner in this area.

While the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 4 comes with a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor, the Indian variant will reportedly sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC as Xiaomi has been banned from selling MediaTek devices in India due to a patent dispute with Ericsson. The Moto G4 Plus on the other hand sticks to the Snapdragon 617 octa-core chipset. There are pros and cons to both chipsets, but based on raw power, we feel the Redmi Note 4 will have the upper hand here.

This is one area where the Redmi Note 4 single handedly outperforms the Moto G4 Plus. With its 4,100mAh battery, the handset blows out the Moto G4 Plus’ 3,000mAh unit.

The Redmi Note 4 will be available with 2 and 3GB of RAM, coupled by 16 or 64GB of storage. There’s a microSD card slot on board as well. The Moto G4 Plus, on the other hand, is available with 2, 3, and 4GB of RAM and 16, 32 and 64GB of expandable storage. Both phones run Android 6.0 Marshmallow, although an update to Android 7.0 Nougat shouldn’t be far away. Moto is already sending out the update to its offering, while Xiaomi might take slightly longer.

Moto only sells the 16 and 32GB variants of the Moto G4 Plus in India priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 13,999 respectively. While it’s unclear as to which variant of the Redmi Note 4 will reach India, it’s likely that the company will only sell the standard edition with 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. Considering that this is the successor to the Redmi Note 3 , we expect the pricing to be around the Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,000 mark.