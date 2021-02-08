BookMyShow goes video-on-demand route with BookMyShow Stream

The pandemic outbreak saw a dramatic increase in the consumption of online content. Not only did the viewership on major OTT platforms rise multifold, but a lot of movies were forced into a digital release due to the movie halls remaining closed indefinitely.

In turn, businesses have found a reason to innovate and experiment. Taking the cue, online ticketing platform BookMyShow has started a new video-on-demand platform called BookMyShow Stream offering popular Bollywood and Hollywood titles to the fore.

As per the formal announcement, BookMyShow Stream already has over 600 movie titles and over 72,000 hours of content offering users with an option to rent movies or buy them for unlimited access.

In terms of availability, BookMyShow Stream is currently available on all popular platforms including web, mobile app, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire Stick, and even Chromecast. The company also states that at the time of the launch, it has over 22,000 hours of content exclusively created for the platform. Among the key production houses that BookMyShow has partnered are Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers, Universal Pictures, Viacom18, Rajshri Productions, and more.

To add context, BookMyShow Stream already has titles like Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 are available on Stream, foreign movies like The Guilty (Danish), Portrait of a Lady on Fire (French), Padre no hay más que uno (Spanish) and exclusives on the site like Unhinged, The Beach House and The Guilty.

In terms of cost, the pricing is similar to other OTT platforms. Tenet, which is not available for rent, can be bought for Rs. 689 while Wonder Woman 1984 can either be purchased for Rs. 799 or rented for Rs. 499 for 30 days. Though Tenet is available on Google Play in 4K resolution while BookMyShow Stream only has an HD print.

The platform will offer services like Friday Premieres, Exclusives, World Cinema, Missed in Theatres, Festival Favourites, and dedicated Bundles that offer multiple titles together. With a plethora of platforms already available and doing well, it would be interesting to see what kind of response BookMyShow Stream gets from the audience.

