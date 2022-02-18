BMW's all-electric Mini to launch on Feb 24 in India

Audio player loading…

BMW India, which is in the midst of its biggest product offensive, will seek to improve its presence in the electric vehicle space with the launch of its all-electric Mini 3-Door Cooper SE that will happen on February 24.

The German luxury car maker, which is bringing three of its electric vehicles in a phased manner, launched its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX last month. The electric Mini 3-Door Cooper SE is arriving this month. This is to be followed by the launch of all-electric sedan BMW i4 in a couple of months.

Pre-bookings for the electric Mini were done last month (for a payment of Rs 1 lakh), and all the first 30 units of the EV have already been booked, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

All-electric Mini 3-Door Cooper SE price in India

The Mini 3-door Cooper SE is the first all-electric premium small car in India. It is coming to India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit), and is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The car is available in four paintwork colours – White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green.

The all-electric Mini 3-door Cooper SE boasts 184 hp and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. It claims acceleration from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km. The electric Mini has 17-inch alloy wheels and in the cabin, it comes with an 8.8-inch main display, digital driver display, Nappa leather upholstery.

BMW India had earlier said that it would give a home charging kit along with every car. It will be a 11 kW AC charger capable of 100% in about 7 hrs with 100 kms added range in 2.5 hours which can be installed either at home or office. Besides, the company will install fast chargers at all touch points at dealer network in 35 cities in India.

BMW is also tying up with all the energy companies and charging infrastructure providers.

