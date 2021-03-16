Black Shark 4 smartphone to launch in China on March 23

It seems like we have a date for the launch of the Black Shark 4 gaming smartphone. According to a launch teaser image, the gaming smartphone will be launching in China on March 23 at an event slated for 3 p.m.

This teaser image was posted on Weibo by Black Shark, but it shares no other detail or even a look of the smartphone. Besides this, another leak suggests that the Black Shark Pro variant may feature a 108MP camera.

Black Shark 4: What to expect?

The Black Shark 4 gaming smartphone is set to take on the likes of Nubia Red Magic 6 and Asus ROG Phone 5. The Black Shark 4 will apparently come with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The gaming smartphone might feature a 144Hz display with Full HD+ resolution support. And the Pro variant might feature a Quad HD+ resolution.

The Black Shark 4 series is set to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and both variants will apparently support 120W fast charging. The top-end variants of both the Nubia Red Magic 6 series and the Asus ROG Phone 5 feature 18GB RAM, hence something on similar lines is expected with the Black Shark 4 series.

In terms of cameras, the Black Shark 4 is set to come with a triple-camera setup which was evident from the leaked images from the certification website in China. And like we mentioned before a Chinese tipster suggested that the Pro variant might feature a 108MP camera. As for the vanilla variant, it would feature either a 48MP or a 64MP camera. The gaming smartphone is set to come with Android 11 out of the box.

The leaked images of the smartphone showed that it does not look much like the gaming smartphones of the past, but rather like your average smartphone. It has no sharp angles, no big shapes, no LED lights, and no red or black color pattern.

A closer look at the images seems to suggest that it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and two trigger buttons, but no Shark Space slider for automatically entering the gaming mode.