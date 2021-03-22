Black Shark 4 audio review from Dxomark out, key specs confirmed

The Black Shark 4 series of smartphones are launching in China tomorrow. Barely a day before it goes official, the Dxomark audio review has arrived, with the device scoring an average 81. It scores. 83 for playback and 71 for recording, thus putting in just a few points ahead of the Mi 10S.

In addition, some key specs of the smartphone related to the battery and charging also got leaked. This is courtesy to a tweet by Mukul Sharma who attached an image that seems to have been taken from Weibo.

The Black Shark 4 smartphone could feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. As for the Dxomark review, it also confirms the battery and charging leak information besides also confirming that the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.

The review also confirms that the smartphone will come with a 3.5mm port. The reviewers have confirmed that the smartphone comes with fully symmetrical dual loudspeakers (top front-firing and bottom side-firing), three microphones with noise cancellation, DTS, AAC and Cirrus Logic components. The review mentions that the playback system of the Black Shark 4 Pro is class-leading in terms of timbre and sound balance.

Previous leaks had suggested that the Black Shark 4 series smartphones would feature LED pattern on the back of the phone, which can be seen in this image. With some of the key specs out we expect it to compete with the likes of Nubia Red Magic 6 and Asus ROG Phone 5, which both launched in March.

The top-end variants of both the Nubia Red Magic 6 series and the Asus ROG Phone 5 feature 18GB RAM, hence something on similar lines is expected with the Black Shark 4 series.

In terms of cameras, the Black Shark 4 is set to come with a triple-camera setup which was evident in photos posted by the Black Shark CEO. And the Pro variant is expected to feature a 108MP camera though we could not pin down the source of this leak.

