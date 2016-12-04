Best Logitech mouse: 6 best mice for gaming and general use

Logitech is one of the oldest mouse makers around having outed its first rodent, the P4 Mouse, back in 1982.

Today the company has you covered for just about any activity. There's both wired and wireless options for gamers, alongside larger mice with highly precise sensors designed for productivity, and smaller equivalents for taking on the road.

You'll rarely come across a Logitech mouse that isn't built like a mini clicky tank, and while you sometimes have to pay a bit more for the privilege, it's often worth it in the long run. In fact, they're some of the best mouse on the market. Continue reading to discover some of the finest pointer-pushing peripherals that the Swiss company has to offer.

1. Logitech MX Anywhere 2

Versatile and feature-packed without going overboard

DPI: 1,600 | Interface: Bluetooth (pairs with up to three devices) | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: No | Features: Scrolling wheel, Logitech Darkfield Laser Tracking, Unifying receiver, Easy-Switch tech, gesture function

Pairs with three devices

Compact and portable

Has a free-scrolling wheel

Non-removable battery

Can't use it wired

The MX Anywhere 2 is smaller than Logitech's flagship MX Master mouse, making it a more travel-friendly option. However, we find that it's a more comfortable fit for smaller hand and have been using it as our main rodent rodent in the office.

It connects using Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless (using Logitech's dongle), can connect with up to three devices and sports excellent low-latency tracking which is helped by Logitech's Darkfield tech that makes the mouse usable on shiny surfaces. Like the MX Master, the scroll wheel can spin freely once you've depressed it, allowing you to scroll down long pages without suffering finger ache.

Logitech says that the Anywhere 2's non-rechargeable battery will last up to 60 days on a single charge, which isn't something we can verify but we haven't seen it give up the ghost in half of that time. It's practical, portable and pretty much one of the best mice out there.

2. Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum

The ultimate wireless gaming mouse

DPI: 12,000 | Interface: Wired/Wireless 2.4GHz | Features: Customizable RGB Lighting, 30 hour battery life, removable side buttons

Ambidextrous design

Modular side buttons

No optional weights

Wireless gaming mice have a bad reputation, but the Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum will completely change your mind. With DPI scaling between 200 and 12,000 and no perceptible lag, this gaming mouse is ready for everything from your next game of Hearthstone to tournament level Heroes of the Storm. The ambidextrous design is a rarity these days and better yet, Logitech has implemented magnetic buttons that you can simply swap out for a black spacer depending on your handiness.

3. Logitech M330 Silent Plus

It's as quiet as a....

DPI: 1,000 | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless | Features: Quiet buttons, 10-meter wireless connectivity, 2 x AA batteries (claimed 24-month battery life)

Near-silent operation

Compact

Short on buttons

No Bluetooth connectivity

Sometimes a peripheral comes along that has the potential to change all others in its category. Logitech's M330 Silent Plus, a prime example of this, features left and right buttons that barely squeak – ahem – click, when pressed. Using it for the first time is like booting up a fan-less laptop for the first time – quiet, inconspicuous and curiously satisfying. Simply put, using the M330 feels great.

With only three buttons, however, it isn't the most feature-packed mouse on the market, but its silent and compact nature, comfortable design and leggy battery life make it a great choice – and not just for frequent travellers or people with easily irritated co-workers.

4. Logitech MX Master

A veritable spaceship of a mouse

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth (pairs with up to three devices) | Features: Hand-sculpted comfort contour, Speed-adaptive scroll wheel, Thumb wheel, Darkfield Laster Tracking, Dual Connectivity, Rechargeable battery

Thumb wheel and adaptive scrolling

Syncs with up to three devices

Quite expensive for a mouse

Might be too big for some

Logitech's flagship is a mighty mouse indeed. Hand-sculpted for comfort, the MX Master connects via Bluetooth or USB dongle and it can pair to up to three devices. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 40 days and goes from flat to a day of power in four minutes, and you can use it while it's charging. The scroll wheel's a two-state job with click-to-click and unrestricted speedy scrolling, there's a thumbwheel for side-to-side scrolling and you can reprogram the buttons to suit your way of working.

5. Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum

Heavyweight champion of profound customization

DPI: 200 - 12,000 | Features: 11 programmable buttons and controls, including DPI shift, Customizable lighting from a palette of 16.8 million colors, Up to five 3.6g weights for personalised mass and balance, Surface-turnable gaming sensor with Delta Zero tech, 5 on-the-fly adjustable DPI settings, 3 on-board profiles

RGB lighting

Satisying free-spinning scroll wheel

Weights can be tricky to remove

Logitech's gaming mouse makes heavy-handedness seem like a good thing. Its hexagonal core can be customized with up to six 3.6 gram weights, giving you a lighter or heavier mouse to wield. Adjusting the mass and balance isn't the G502's only trick: its surface-turnable gaming sensor packs Logitech's Delta Zero tech, which lets you use it on a wide variety of surfaces beyond your regular mouse mat.

Clicking a middle mouse button lets the G502's scroll wheel spin freely, which helps prevent knuckle strain when navigating long webpages and forms. Add to that 11 customizable buttons including four on the left-hand side, a three-speed DPI shift under the scroll wheel and a logo that lights up 16.8 million colours in the dark using RGB backlighting, and you have one attractive, tech-stuffed gaming mouse.

6. Logitech G403 Prodigy

Responsive mouse features a low-key design

DPI: Up to 12,000 | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Yes | Features: Programmable buttons, Onboard memory, RGB lighting (16.8 million colors), 10g adjustable weight system

RGB lighting

Comfortable

Big buttons

Pedestrian design

The successor to the Logitech G303, the G403 prioritizes comfort and practicality over bells and whistles. And if you're seeking a mouse that doesn't overstretch itself in appealing to gamers in the design department, you'll appreciate its low-key looks. (Or you'll find it boring – one or the other).

The G403 Prodigy is a fine fit for gamers thanks to its responsive 1ms response time, and its snappy left-and-right buttons are quick to depress which can be the difference between killing or being killed. Logitech has bundled a 10g weight with the G403, which can be removed to give it a lighter 107g weight. For true control freaks, all of the mouse's six programmable buttons can be assigned to different actions using Logitech's software.