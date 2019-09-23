Best laptop bag 2019: top bags and backpacks to carry your kit

Picking the best laptop bag to protect your laptop and other devices is essential, as you want to be able to carry your laptop around with you without worrying about it being damaged.

In this guide, we list the best laptop bags, backpacks and satchels which protect your laptop while also feeling comfortable to carry and look stylish as well.

No matter what sort of laptop you've got, choosing the best laptop bag should be your priority, and in this guide we'll look at a range of options for all price points.

So, in this guide we don't just look at exclusive laptop bags made of premium materials, but we also feature some brilliant budget bags that don't cost the earth, but crucially still keep your laptop safe and secure.

When putting together this list of the best laptop bags and backpacks, we've considered a number of important factors. For example, comfort is extremely important. You also need to consider the appearance of your laptop bag – not just how smart it looks, but also how tempting it might seem to would-be thieves.

So, here's our pick of the best laptop bags and backpacks for business users, students or just day-to-day use.

Of course, you'll want a laptop to go in your nice new bag, so make sure you check out our pick of the best laptops of 2019.

If you're looking for a laptop specifically designed for business use, visit our best business laptops guide.

1. JanSport Baughman Backpack

A classic backpack for your laptop

Key Features: Fits 15-inch laptops; fleece lined media pocket; front flap with organizer; front zippered pocket with removable storage pouch | Dimensions: 17.5 x 12.6 x 5.7 inches (H x W x D) | Weight: 2.4 pounds

15-inch laptop sleeve

Removable storage pouch

Fine canvas look and feel

No weatherproofing

The tried and true JanSport is tough to go wrong with. A full-canvas bag with nylon mesh inside including a 15-inch laptop sleeve, this version of the JanSport comes in several colors for a variety of prices. Included in the price are also a media pocket lined in fleece as well as a removable storage pouch, making it an excellent business laptop backpack.

2. Eastpack Out Of Office

Classic design, yet also modern

Key Features: Fits 13-inch laptops; main compartment with front pocket; padded shoulder straps; multiple designs | Dimensions: 17.3 x 11.6 x 8.6 inches (H x W x D) | Weight: 1.10 pounds

Comfortable design

30 year warranty

No weatherproofing

With a simple, yet stylish, design, the Out Of Office laptop backpack is ideal for business users that makes carrying around your laptop comfortable, while also protecting your device from the rigours of daily life. One of the best features about this backpack is its 30 year warranty, which means you shouldn't have to worry about getting another laptop backpack for a long, long time.

3. Mammut Xeron Courier 25

A great bag for the daily commute

Key Features: Roll-top closure; Front pocket, laptop compartment, back plate for additional comfort and strength | Dimensions: 22 x 12.2 x 11 inches (H x W x D) | Weight: 2.55 pounds

Great for cycling

Comfortable to wear

Design won't be to everyone's tastes

The distinctive design of the Mammut Xeron Courier 25, along with the name, suggests that this is a laptop bag that is designed for people who work or commute by bike. Even if that's not your usual mode of transport, this is a business laptop bag that's still worth considering thanks to its comfortable design that protects both you and the laptop when worn.

4. Tumi Alpha Bravo Knox

A highly secure laptop backpack

Key Features: Roomy laptop enclosure, top carry handle, zip pockets, 100% ballistic nylon | Dimensions: 14 x 12.2 x 15.98 inches (H x W x D) | Weight: 3.30 pounds

Durable design

Smart design

Expensive

A laptop backpack that's named after Fort Knox - you know this is going to be a secure laptop bag that will keep your business laptop safe, with Tumi, the brand behind it, known for its quality and durability. This rugged backpack has a professional look that is ideal for business users who want to take their laptop out to meetings.

5. AmazonBasics Laptop Backpack

Gets the job done for cheap

Key Features: Fits 15-inch laptops; zippered Speed Pocket; organization panel | Dimensions: 14.3 x 7.8 x 19.8 inches (L x W x H) | Weight: 1.6 pounds

15-inch laptop sleeve

Super affordable

Quick-access speed pocket

Lacks premium look and feel

If you're not looking to pay huge amounts of cash for a laptop backpack, then this is a great budget choice. Made and sold by Amazon through its Basics program, this all-black backpack has a laptop sleeve for machines up to 15 inches, and several types of pockets, for but a pittance compared to most.

6. AmazonBasics Laptop Bag

Another great budget choice

Key Features: Fits 17.3-inch laptops; zippered Speed Pocket; organization panel, shoulder bag design | Dimensions: 17.5 x 2.8 x 13.5 inches (L x W x H) | Weight: 1.1 pounds

17.3-inch laptop sleeve

Low price

Accessory storage pockets

Lacks premium look and feel

If you like the sound of a budget - yet dependable - laptop bag, but you don't want a backpack, then Amazon also does a laptop bag. This can be carried over your shoulder and can fit larger laptops as well. It's not as fancy as some of the other bags on this page, but it does the job well, and for a low price.

