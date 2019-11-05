Best deals on Xiaomi smartphones during Mi Super Sale

Xiaomi has kicked off its Mi Super Sale from November 5 in India. However, not everything is 'super' about this sale as it only has offers on six popular Xiaomi smartphones. The sale is set to run for five days and will conclude on November 10.

The company is offering upto Rs 12,000 off on popular smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1, to name a few. Let's take a look at the best offers on Xiaomi smartphones in the Mi Super Sale.

Mi Super Sale: Best deals on Xiaomi smartphones

During the Mi Super Sale, Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Go at a flat discount of Rs 1,500 which brings down its effective price to Rs 4,499. This makes it one of the most affordable Xiaomi smartphones in the market. The Redmi Go runs on stock Android Oreo (Go Edition) which is a stripped-down version of the full OS with features that don't exert the hardware inside. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android Go apps that have been specially crafted for entry-level users.

Next up, the Redmi 7A is up for grabs starting at Rs 5,499 including a flat discount of Rs 1,200. The budget smartphone boasts of a 4,000mAh battery which can last for two days on normal usage. It is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset and features a 5.45-inch HD+ display.

One of the most popular budget smartphones of this year, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is selling at Rs 11,999 down from its original price of Rs 16,999. Xiaomi is offering a discount of Rs 4,000 on the phone which is powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset. It has a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor and features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display.

Xiaomi's most popular smartphone from last year, the POCO F1 is also up for grabs starting at Rs 14,999. The company is offering upto Rs 12,000 off on the POCO F1 which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options. It's also got liquid cooling and dual rear cameras that produce some quality and Instagram-worthy images.

Xiaomi's latest premium series in India, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are also on offer and now start at Rs 19,999 for the base variant of the K20 and Rs 25,999 for the K20 Pro. Both the phones have received a flat discount of Rs 3,000 making it a great deal for people looking for mid-range smartphones.