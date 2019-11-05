Xiaomi Watch Pro name-dropped ahead of launch of Mi Watch, Mi CC9 Pro & Mi TV 5

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its first-ever smartwatch at an event in China alongside the Mi CC9 Pro and Mi TV 5. While speculations are rife about the features of these products, Xiaomi itself has been doing rounds of social media, teasing us folks about the upcoming launches.

Now, for the very first time, we are in the know of a Mi Watch Pro that has quietly stayed under the radar till now. On the microblogging platform Weibo, the Xiaomi Watch Pro was name-dropped by a popular leakster, who since then has removed the said post.

Though, GizChina has a screengrab of the post up with their report which states that the Xiaomi Mi Watch Pro is in development, meaning that it is still time before we see the company make an official announcement of the Pro variant of its smartwatch.

What's interesting about this development is that the report mentions a round dial for the Mi Watch Pro which is a departure from the regular Mi Watch design. The latter is eerily similar to the Apple Watch flush with a crown on the right side.

And while the company is often referred to as the 'Apple of China', it has made some great advancements in the Android smartphone space. Not to mention that it's among the top smartphone manufacturers in India, leading the budget and mid-range segment for a while now.

(Image credit: Weibo)

As for the differences that make it a Pro smartwatch, there are rumors about a bump up in battery capacity, memory, and even a powerful chipset. The leak also mentions that the Mi Watch Pro will be priced at 1299 CNY, which is roughly around $185/ Rs 13,000.

The regular Mi Watch that's going to launch in a couple of hours from now is expected to be priced under $150 (~ Rs 10,000).

According to the teasers released by Xiaomi, the Mi Watch is made out of stainless steel with a crown on the right edge and the display covered in Sapphire Glass. The smartwatch is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 chip with support for e-SIM, NFC, and GPS.

The Mi Watch will run a custom MIUI based on Google Wear OS and will have its app store with a lot of supported apps like maps. We'll know more about the Xiaomi Mi Watch as we near the launch shortly.