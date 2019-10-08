Best phones with big display in India

Big screen smartphones may seem commonplace these days, but at one point of time, there was only an odd phone that would sport a big display. However, once smartphones with big displays went mainstream with the introduction of several budget offerings, they have been the rage ever since.

While companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and others capitalised on this trend, it is worth noting that not all big screen smartphones are comparable. Several aspects like the display technology, sharpness, brightness and even touch response matter a lot.

If you are looking for a smartphone with a big, vivid display, we have compiled a list of the best big screen smartphones in India across different price segments.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

OS: Android 9 Pie | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: QHD+ | CPU: Exynos 9820 | RAM: 8GB/12GB | Storage: 128/512GB/1TB | Battery: 4,100mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 10MP + 8MP

Superb display

Impressive camera

Good battery life

Powerful performance

Pricey

Underwhelming low-light camera

Slippery to hold

Samsung has been the go-to smartphone maker besides Apple when it comes to stunning, sharp displays. That is reflected in the Galaxy S10 Plus as well, which features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a laser-cut capsule hole on the top right. This, coupled with the thin bezels mean that you get a big, high resolution display that is pocketable.

The Galaxy S10 runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the brand new One UI on top. One of the goals of One UI is to make UI navigation easier on big screen smartphones, making it the perfect complement. It is powered by the Exynos 9820 chipset and has ample memory and storage to keep performance up to snuff.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

OS: Android 9 Pie | Screen size: 6.8-inch | Resolution: QHD+ | CPU: Exynos 9825 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256/512GB | Battery: 4,300mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 10MP

Display

Ample memory and storage

Enhanced S Pen

Battery

Slightly Expensive

While the Galaxy S10 Plus is a great smartphone, there is no beating the Galaxy Note series when it comes the best big display smartphones. Undoubtedly, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the best smartphone out there if you are looking for a big display. In conjunction with One UI and the enhanced S-Pen, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus offers an unrivalled big screen experience.

Add to it the fact that the Note 10 Plus features the latest cutting-edge technology that Samsung currently has to offer and you get the perfect recipe for a great experience.

(Image credit: Future)

Asus ROG Phone 2

OS: Android 9 Pie | Screen size: 6.59-inch | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus | RAM: 8/12GB | Storage: 128/512GB | Battery: 6,000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP | Front camera: 24MP

Big, vivid AMOLED screen

Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

Maxed-out performance

Feels heavy in the hand

Asus continues to build upon its ROG brand of gaming hardware with the launch of the ROG Phone 2. Featuring the most high-end specs that an Android phone currently can, the ROG Phone 2 is the latest gaming beast in town that offers maximum performance at mid-range prices.

The biggest draw of the ROG Phone 2 is its vivid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate that offers an extremely smooth experience. While the mobile gaming industry is still developing, the ROG Phone 2 can be a good option if you want that ultimate gaming experience on an Android smartphone.

Read our hands-on review: Asus ROG Phone 2

(Image credit: TechRadar)

iPhone 11 Pro Max

OS: iOS 13 | Screen size: 6.5-inch | Resolution: 2688 x 1242 pixels | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64/256/512GB | Battery: 3,969mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 12MP + TOF 3D

Excellent camera performance

Great battery life

Vibrant display

Boring design

Expensive

Apple has been known for its excellent cameras, but the debut of the Pixel smartphones has taken some sheen off the iPhones. While Apple took a while to bounce back in the smartphone photography game, it seems to have finally delivered with the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple has taken the best of the technologies at its disposal and integrated it all in the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The big display, big battery, the perfect trifecta of cameras on the back and a night mode that really shines - the iPhone 11 Pro Max delivers on all fronts.

Read our full review: iPhone 11 Pro Max

OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,430mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP+8MP

Best camera phone we’ve tested

Problem-free 6.3-inch OLED display

Solid battery life vs smaller Pixel 3

The notch cut out is hard to ignore

Not one-hand friendly as Pixel 3

More expensive, like all 2018 phones

At launch, the Pixel 3 XL offered one of the best camera experiences on an Android smartphone, and even bested the latest iPhone in the market. However, the fact that it has a fairly big 6.3-inch display goes unnoticed.

The Pixel 3 XL’s big high-resolution display is complemented by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and 4GB RAM which is good enough to binge watch Netflix or Hotstar occasionally and you get the cleanest UI experience with fast updates

Also Read: Google Pixel 3 XL review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Huawei P30 Pro

Display: 6.47-inch full HD (1080 x 2340) OLED notched panel | Processor: Kirin 980 SoC | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB | OS: Android 9 Pie with EMUI | Rear camera: 40MP + 8MP + 20MP + ToF | Front camera: 32MP | Battery: 4200mAh

Brilliant cameras

Great design

Plenty of power available

Slightly slippery

Only Full HD

EMUI is a bit craggy

Huawei has come out of the shadows over the last few years, establishing itself in many major markets around the world. The P30 Pro is the company’s most advanced smartphone to be launched recently. It sports a 6.47-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 398ppi pixel density.

The Huawei P30 Pro excels in most multitasking aspects, offering a zippy fast and smooth experience. The EMUI custom interface does need some optimisations, but overall, the display, camera and the performance offer a very solid experience.

Read the full review: Huawei P30 Pro review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

The best phone you cannot buy

Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1176) OLED | Processor: Kirin 990 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 | OS: Android 9 Pie with EMUI | Rear camera: 40MP + 8MP + 40MP + ToF | Front camera: 32MP | Battery: 4500mAh

Great cameras

Vibrant 6.4-inch display

Big battery, 40W fast charging

Ample, super fast storage

Lack of access to Google services

Expensive

Huawei has been upping the game in the high-end smartphone segment with some major improvements in smartphone photography. With the Mate 30 Pro, the Chinese tech giant has one-upped itself by using two 40MP cameras, offering the best smartphone photography experience out there.

Other aspects of the phone also shine, with the Mate 30 Pro packing a vibrant 6.4-inch OLED display and super fast storage and charging technologies. The only downside, apart from its hefty price tag is that it doesn't have access to Google services.

OS: iOS 12.1 | Screen size: 6.5-inch | Resolution: 1242 x 2688 | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB | Battery: 3,174mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Screen great for gaming & movies

Camera is a strong offering

Price: most expensive iPhone ever

For a while, Apple continued to offer iPhones with displays that were smaller on an average when compared to the competition. That, however, changed with the 'Plus' and the 'XS' series. The iPhone XS Max has the biggest display on an iPhone so far, making it a great companion for gaming and watching TV shows or movies.

If budget is not a constraint, the iPhone XS Max is the phone to go for as it brings a supersized experience to the table that is very user centric - a vivid screen that is backed by great audio output and the sheer power of the A12 Bionic.

Also Read: Apple iPhone XS Max review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

OnePlus 7 Pro

Weight: 206g | Dimensions: 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS | Screen size: 6.67-inch | Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC | RAM: 6/8/10GB | Storage: 128/256GB UFS 3.0 | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

Great battery life

Fluid performance

Top-end design

Great display with high refresh rate

First expensive OnePlus smartphone

With the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker has propelled itself to the next level. The 7 Pro is supposed to take the fight to the high-end premium offerings like the Galaxy S10 series and the iPhone XS.

Sporting a Quad HD+ panel for the first time, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium smartphone till date. This reflects in its performance, design as well as the price.

(Image credit: Future)

Redmi K20 Pro

Weight: 191g | Dimensions: 156.7 x 74.3 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top | Screen size: 6.39 inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 SoC | RAM: 6GB/8GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 13MP | Front camera: 20MP

Good quality display

Smooth performance

Good battery life

Some System apps have Ads

Xiaomi promised its new Redmi K series would be “Flagship Killer 2.0” and that seems to be fairly accurate, given the kind of specs that the Redmi K20 Pro offers at a starting price of Rs 27,999. Xiaomi is clearly taking the battle to OnePlus, which has developed a cult-like following amongst people looking for premium specs at affordable prices.

OnePlus constantly increasing the prices of its smartphones has also helped in popularizing the Redmi K20 Pro.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A70s

For when you need a really big display

Weight: 187g | Dimensions: 164.3 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED | Resolution: 2400 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4,500mAh | Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 5MP | Front camera: 32MP

Vibrant display

Efficient chipset

Decent camera performance

25W fast charging

OneUI has a few issues

Boring design

Continuing its efforts to keep its Galaxy A series of smartphones fresh and up to date, Samsung recently launching the Galaxy A70s in India. Sporting a massive 6.7-inch display, the Galaxy A70s offers vast screen real estate while still keeping the price under control.

If you want that phablet experience with an efficient chipset, a decent set of cameras and a big battery, the Galaxy A70s is a noteworthy option.

(Image credit: Future)

Realme XT

Weight: 183g | Dimensions: 158.7 x 75.2 x 8.6 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 | Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 | RAM: 4/6/8GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP

Vibrant Super AMOLED display

Efficient chipset

Versatile camera performance

20W fast charging

ColorOS needs work

Realme has been making a splash since its debut last year. Over the last few months, the company has aggressively expanded its portfolio of smartphones right from the entry-level to the budget segment. The Realme XT is the latest in this line, and offers a versatile camera experience coupled with a vibrant display and a big battery.

The design of the Realme XT is also noteworthy, although it could be slightly over the top for people who prefer sticking to neat lines and patterns. Nevertheless, the Realme XT is a very good option in its segment.

Read our full review: Realme XT