Beating Covid-19 lockdowns with technology innovations

Just as the global Covid-19 pandemic has forced almost all kinds of professional work to grind to a halt, it has also forced some creative folks in the digital media segment to come out of the rut through the adroit use of technology.

Importantly, this has been accomplished not through some snazzy high-end technology, but pulled off via every-day gizmos.

Basically, video calls have been used innovatively by the people involved to collaborate and for actual shoot.

For instance, Voxi, the Vodafone network focused on the youth group, has come up with an ad produced and shot completely remotely.

According to this report , the ad by Ogilvy UK, "I am endless (even in isolation)", was shot using the 4K front and rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20 phone, as well as its internal microphone. This allowed for "high-quality footage but with manageable file sizes".

Elsewhere in Italy, fashion magazine Vogue has come up with a special feature made in a week by 40 top artists who usually collaborate with the fashion publication.

Reflecting the emergency, which is shaking the industry, the feature includes contributions from high-profile fashion personalities such as Steven Klein, David Sims, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Joe McKenna, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Collier Schorr, Glen Luchford, Paolo Roversi, Petra Collins, Willy Vanderperre, Olivier Rizzo and Lindsey Wixson, who shot at-home pictures of themselves, their families and their friends connected online.

The ‘photoshoot’ was done on Apple FaceTime! The shoot involved professionals too. Brianna Capozzi was the professional photographer, while Lauren Perez handled the lighting and Haley Wollens managed the styling. Of course, one could always ponder over how they managed social distancing during the shoot.

And this is where India excelled. A short film titled “Family” highlighting the importance of social distancing, featured several big movie stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Priyanka Chopra was directed virtually by ad maker Prasoon Pandey.

Each actor shot their scene in their homes, which was then edited and put together. Here is a behind-the-scenes look at how they managed the shoot.

All these go on to prove that the lockdown can be overcome through technology and innovation.