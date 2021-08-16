Base variants of Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are no more available

Xiaomi, which sells affordable Android smartphones under the Redmi lineup, may have discontinued the base variants of Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphones.

Both Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max along with the vanilla Redmi Note 10 were launched a few months back and came in multiple variants i.e., 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, 6GM RAM and 128GB internal storage and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Now the base variants of both the devices have been delisted from Xiaomi’s official store and are also not available to purchase on Amazon India as well. We’ve reached out to Xiaomi for clarification and once we get a response, we will update this story.

To recall, the comparatively cheaper base variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro was made available for purchase later than the other variants , which means that the base variant had a rather short life if it was discontinued.

And while we try to solve this puzzle, Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of yet another budget smartphone lineup – the Redmi 10 series. In terms of pricing and specifications, the Redmi Note 10 series would supersede the Redmi 10 series, hence the company might be looking to prepare a launchpad for the upcoming phone lineup.

Redmi 10 series – expected

A recent blog post which has now been taken down revealed quite a bit about the upcoming Redmi 10. The upcoming budget phone from Xiaomi is expected to come equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G88 SoC. The phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone could come in three variants viz - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB. A 5000 mAh battery is expected to power the phone. It may come with support for 18W fast charging while the company may ship a 22.5W charging brick in the box. You can also expect 9W reverse charging to power up other devices on the go.

The Redmi 10 could come with a quad-camera setup with the primary snapper being a 50MP shooter coupled with an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens. A 2MP macro sensor and along with a 2MP depth sensor could make up for the rest two. An 8MP camera could be present on the front for selfies.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the launch date of the Redmi 10 yet, however, since the teasers are already out you can expect the phone to be announced soon. There is no word on the India launch as well and we will have to wait for an official announcement from the company.

