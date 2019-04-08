Asus to announce ROG Phone 2 by Q3 2019: Report

With its ROG Phone in 2018, Asus entered the race to create a phone that's dedicated to gamers and gaming. However, the Taiwanese electronics maker isn't alone in its quest. Asus’ direct competition is with the Razer Phone followed by Xiaomi's sub-brand Black Shark. There are a couple of other brands that have surfaced since the past year like the Nubia Red Magic series and Vivo’s iQOO series.

Now, according to a new report, Asus is gearing up to launch the successor to its gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone. At this moment, we’re not sure if the successor will be called Asus ROG Phone 2 but it wouldn’t be surprising if the company decided to go ahead with that moniker.

The report, published by DigiTimes states that Asus will launch the ROG Phone 2 by the third quarter of 2019. It also reveals that Asus is working on a partnership deal with Tencent which when finalized will enable the companies to promote it in China. Just last month, Razer also tied up with Tencent for its software and hardware but a consumer targeted software or service is yet to be seen.

To recap...

Asus launched the ROG Phone in India at a price tag of Rs 69,999 back in November last year. The phone boasts of a 6-inch AMOLED screen having a 90Hz refresh rate along with 1ms of response time. Asus has also tweaked Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset so that it can provide more juice for smoother performance and while playing some graphics-intensive titles. In addition, the ROG phone features air triggers that can be used while playing games, has its own cooling system in place and the 4,000mAh battery supports 30W Quick Charge 4.0.