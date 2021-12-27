Asus seemingly has a foldable-screen laptop to launch at CES 2022

Audio player loading…

The year 2022 is about to start and as we know there are so many launches lined up. Well, this big queue is about to get bigger as CES 2022 which is commencing at the very start of the year will also bring hoards of new consumer electronics products.

Among those launches, we could see a foldable laptop coming from Asus on January 5. This looks apparent from a teaser that the company has just shared on Twitter. Furthermore, a link in the caption navigates us to a dedicated page that shows a silhouette of a possible foldable device, which we suspect to be a foldable laptop.

But there is nothing to glean from here as the details are kept well under the veil, because, of course, we aren’t too far from the launch.

An incredible journey lies ahead of us, and the secret is waiting to be decoded right on the boarding pass. Follow the hint to make the unknown known.#ASUS invites the whole world to join us in unfolding the next chapter.👉 https://t.co/dh8PBvFes0#CES2022 #TheIncredibleUnfolds pic.twitter.com/2ppTjyS0syDecember 19, 2021 See more

If Asus does bring a foldable laptop at the show, this could mark as the onset of a completely new category. However, Asus isn’t going to be the first in this category as Lenovo introduced the first foldable screen laptop dubbed ThinkPad X1 Fold back in 2020.

Dell also introduced its concept foldable PC named Ori the same year, though only Lenovo’s make it to the store shelves. But seeing one more company joining the bandwagon simply suggests a new battle could start soon.

Up until now, we have seen some foldable smartphones but looks like the foldable display tech has now successfully traversed into PCs as well to show its prowess.

Interestingly, Asus is making good use of the biggest consumer electronics trade show platform to unveil what it has achieved.

(Image credit: Asus)

We can’t deem possible use of cases of a foldable laptop for now, but seeing the growing interest of companies inclining towards the always-on connected laptops, it is fair to surmise what Asus could bring to the table.

Always-Connected PCs (AC-PCs) use cellular data SIM cards and offer internet access no matter where you are. They combine the efficiency of a smartphone’s processor in the body of a laptop computer. We suspect that the laptops with foldable screens will make the always-connected concept handier for the consumers. Today’s laptops are becoming ultraportable than ever and a foldable concept could make them more mobile and thus a natural choice for students and even enterprises.

We expect Asus to throw more light on the subject at the exhibition, which is scheduled to commence on January 5. It is worth mentioning that the launch of the supposed foldable laptop will happen a day after the company refreshes its gaming laptop series at the CES stage.

