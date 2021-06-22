Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold launched – India’s first foldable laptop

Time to move over foldable phones and make way for foldable laptops. Lenovo has launched India’s first-ever foldable laptop – the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Like foldable smartphones, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is also a technological marvel that gives us a glimpse of the future.

First unveiled at the CES 2020 as the world’s first-ever foldable laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 comes with a large 13.3-inches OLED display that can be folded inwards making it a compact and easy to carry around device.

The display on this laptop is made by LG and carries a squarish 4:3 aspect ratio. It is designed as a device that can serve as a one-stop solution for professionals or frequent travellers looking for a phone, laptop or tablet to work on the go.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold price and availability in India

The new ThinkPad X1 Fold comes in a solo colour option and has a black leather folio cover. The laptop has been priced at Rs 3,29,000 and is available on Lenovo’s official website only. On the website, however, the price shows as Rs 2,48,508. We’ve reached out to the Lenovo India team and are awaiting clarification.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold features and specifications

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned above, the ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable PC comes with a 13.3-inches seamless OLED panel with 2K resolution and the company claims that the laptop went “through additional testing to make sure the screen could handle the stresses of being opened and closed thousands of times.”

To make multi-tasking easy, the laptop comes with an Easel Stand that enables portrait or landscape placement on a desk, and a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard to type with. This keyboard can be placed between the two halves when the laptops are folded and can be simultaneously charged as well.

In terms of processing power, the ThinkPad X1 comes with Intel Core i5 with 11th Gen Intel UHD integrated graphics. In terms of memory and storage, it is available with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.

The laptop ships with Windows 10 out of the box and comes with a Lenovo Mode Switcher app that helps change the orientation of Windows, based on the user preference. For connectivity, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 comes with a couple of USB C 3.2 Gen 2 ports and an optional nano-SIM slot with 5G/ 4G LTE support. Lenovo has also packed a 5-megapixel camera for video calls.