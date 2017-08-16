Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop Indian release date and pricing announced

Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) has just officially announced the launch of its Zephyrus Series gaming laptop in India. The flagship gaming notebook will sport the latest 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. The ultra-slim Asus ROG Zephyrus is going be priced at Rs. 2,99,990.

The high-end laptop shall be first showcased in India at the mega event of ROG Masters South Asia finale, which is scheduled on 20th August 2017. The Asus ROG Zephyrus comes with comes with a lot of advanced technologies to make it one of the most powerful yet portable gaming computer on the planet.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop Specifications

Talking about the specs, the Asus ROG Zephyrus is going to rock the brand new 7th Generation Intel Core i7 7700HQ Processor coupled with the Desktop class NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. There is also a 7th Gen Core i5 version of the Zephyrus, but we aren’t sure whether Asus will bring it to India.

Moving on to the memory department, you shall get up to 24 GB of DDR4 RAM with clocked at 2400MHz. The GPU may house up to 8 GB of GDDR5 VRAM. For storage, you can opt for 256 GB or 52 GB or 1 TB of PCIe Gen3X4 SSD.

Thanks to NASA-inspired Max-Q technology from NVIDIA, all of these are packed into an unbelievable 16.9 mm thin chassis. Announcing this, Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, South Asia, NVIDIA said, “We are delighted to introduce NVIDIA Max-Q powered notebooks in India.” He also stated that this has been “Enabling OEMs to build laptops that are 3x thinner with up to 3x more performance”

Speaking of the display, there is a 15.6-inch Full HD panel with a whopping 120 Hz refresh rate and 72 percent NTSC color output. This is mated with a beautiful RGB backlit keyboard and innovative touchpad.

Coming to connectivity, the Asus ROG Zephyrus excels with dual band 2x2 Wi-Fi, Gbps LAN, Type-C USB 3.1 Thunderbolt 3 port, 4 x USB 3.0 port, 4K display output, etc. All these are powered by a 4 cell 50 Whrs battery which should return around 3 to 4 hours of power backup.

Announcing the release date of the high-end gaming laptops, Mr. Peter Chang, Regional Head of South Asia and Country Manager of ASUS India said, “ROG aims to create laptops that are slimmer, cooler, quieter and more powerful than ever before — to fully address the needs of today's highly mobile gamers. ROG Zephyrus is the result of this persistent dedication to gaming innovation. Being the first notebook to feature NVidia Max-Q design technology, ‘Zephyrus’ is the thinnest, lightest yet one of the most powerful gaming laptops at the moment.”