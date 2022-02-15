Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro finally reach the Indian shores

Audio player loading…

After a long wait, Asus has finally launched the ROG Phone 5s range in India. The series comprises two smartphones - Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro. The ROG series by Asus is popular for gaming-centric smartphones with top-notch specifications.

Continuing the legacy, both the latest devices come with features like a powerful Snapdragon processor, AMOLED display, high refresh rate, fast charging, durable battery, etc.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro pricing, and availability

The 8GB RAM variant of Asus ROG Phone 5s with 128GB internal storage will be available in the market at a price of Rs 49,999. The 12GB variant of the device with 256GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 57,999.

While the ROG Phone 5s Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 79,999. The first sale of the smartphones is scheduled to start from February 18 at 12:00 noon IST.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro specifications

First things first, both smartphones are quite similar in terms of specifications. The smartphones feature a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E4 display coupled with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The display has 1200 nits of peak brightness and a 1080x2448 pixels resolution, and it also gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Both the smartphones house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor and operate on the ROG UI based on the Android 11 operating system.

Both the device will have multiple RAM and storage options. ROG Phone 5s will get 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants along with 128GB and 256GB internal storage options, respectively. On the other hand, the pro variant only has a single 18GB variant paired with 512GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphones will get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, a 13MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, the devices flaunt a 25MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The smartphones draw power from a 6000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Other major highlights of the devices are the ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5, grip press, and the front-firing stereo speakers.

Asus' approach towards the Indian market

Despite having some of the best smartphones up its sleeves, Asus has failed to make a mark in the Indian market due to its inconsistency. The brand previously launched the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate in India with a considerable delay, and it went on sale pretty recently.

Apart from that, when brands are launching flagship variants with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the launch of ROG Phone 5s with a Snapdragon 888+ processor seems a bit vague move by the brand. This could be a big turn-off for the gaming fraternity as no one would be willing to invest a hefty amount to get a smartphone with an older processor.

