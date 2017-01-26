Asus’ new gaming monitor will set your frame rates (and your desk) alight

Asus has launched a new monitor in the ROG range offering a hat-trick of features to ensure that your games run as smoothly as possible: a top-of-the-line refresh rate, response time, and Nvidia’s G-Sync tech.

To be precise, the new 24.5-inch Swift PG258Q monitor offers a refresh rate of 240Hz (the fastest currently going) and a 1ms response time.

Add in G-Sync, which minimises any stuttering and tearing nastiness, and you can benefit from an extremely smooth gameplay experience, provided that your PC can drive the game in question at a high enough frames per second in the first place – although the monitor being Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) rather than anything higher will help in that respect.

Oh, lest we forget, there’s also Nvidia’s Ultra Low Motion Blur tech on offer here, to keep your games blur-free.

This is the best monitor you can buy in 2017

Custom projections

So it’s got a quality screen designed to please eSports pros, but how about some flashy lighting effects for those LAN parties? Asus has gone one better than lit logos or bezels, though, with a ‘Light Signature’ that projects an image down onto the desk below.

You get a pair of covers sporting ROG logos to use with this, and three blank ones you can knock up yourself with a marker, to project whatever image you want (a feature we can’t see being abused at all, in any way, shape or form).

Furthermore, the ROG Swift PG258Q features a ‘GamePlus’ hotkey which grants access to a number of in-game goodies, for example giving you a crosshair for games or modes which dispense with this, or timers for judging spawns and the like.

Asus’ GameVisual tech is also here with six modes to suit different gaming genres, or indeed movie watching. The display modes are: FPS, RTS/RPG, racing games, scenery, cinema and sRGB.

The monitor is expected to be on sale at the end of February, with the price still to be confirmed.