Asus launches four Chromebooks starting at Rs 17,999 in India

Chromebooks are quickly getting more popular globally, but have started to gain momentum in India only recently. Looking to ride the early wave, Asus has introduced four affordable Chromebooks in India with the launch of the Asus Chromebook C223, C423, C523 and Flip C214.

The four Chrome OS laptops are quite similar and are a part of the same family. Asus tells us that now is the right time to bring Chromebooks to India as the demand for affordable computers is at an all-time high as well as increasing internet penetration. The interface is far simpler and lighter than a Windows machine, making it apt for eLearning or web-based workflows.

The operating system developed by Google offers deep integration with Google services and even access to Google Assistant, the Play Store for Android apps and more. All the Chromebooks will be available on Flipkart starting July 22.

Asus Chromebook Flip C214

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 (Image credit: Asus)

Priced at Rs 23,999, the flagship product is the Asus Chromebook Flip C214, which as the name suggests is a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge. There’s an 11.6-inch HD LED touchscreen with a matte finish, a 50Whr battery for up to 11 hours of battery life and 45W fast charging over USB Type-C. It has a rugged design along with MIL-STD 810G certification, so it should be quite durable.

On the inside, the Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel HD Graphics 600, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage which can be expanded to 2TB via a micro SD card. Other ports include a USB Type-A port (3.1), two USB Type-C ports (3.1) with DisplayPort and power delivery support, and an audio jack. The Indian variants do not come with a stylus. There’s an HD webcam over the display as well as a secondary 5MP world-facing camera.

Asus Chromebook C223

The Asus Chromebook C223 weighs less than 1 kg and comes with an 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 10-hour battery life and a USB Type-C port with 3.1 spec. The Intel Celeron N3350 runs the show. It is priced at Rs 17,999.

Asus Chromebook C423/C523

The Asus Chromebook C423 and C523 are identical laptops with the main difference being the screens — 14-inch HD and 15-inch Full HD respectively. These displays can go all the way back to 180-degrees and come with optional touchscreen capabilities. At their heart is the Intel Celeron N3350 processor with Intel HD Graphics 500, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

Weighing 1.2 kg and 1.4 kg respectively, the Asus Chromebook C423 and C523 have two USB Type-C ports, two Type-A ports and a micro SD card slot. They are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 20,999 for the non-touch variants and Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999 for the touchscreen models.

Asus Chromebook pricing Model Price in India Flip C214 Rs 23,999 C223 Rs 17,999 C423 Rs 19,999 C423 (touch) Rs 23,999 C523 Rs 20,999 C523 (touch) Rs 24,999