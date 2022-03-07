Asus 8Z Sale starts in India from today - checkout the cashbacks, offers

Audio player loading…

Asus, after a long time, released the Asus 8Z in India just a few days ago. Now, the sale of the smartphone has started exclusively via Flipkart. The device comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor, which is a dated chipset. However, this happened because the smartphone reached India after almost a year of its global launch that was held on June 2021.

Apart from that, the smartphone has a compact display with a high refresh rate. The power button and volume rockers are situated at the right spine of the device, and at the front, it has thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the placement of the front sensor. The rear panel of the device houses a rectangular camera module and the Asus branding at the middle.

Asus 8Z pricing and availability

The Asus 8Z has a single RAM variant, including 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 42,999. The device will be shipped in two different colour variants, including Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black.

The smartphone sale went live at 12 noon via Flipkart. As of now, there are no bank or card offers available. However, the customers can get a 5% unlimited cashback with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Apart from that, they can also get the Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs 6,999 on the purchase of Asus 8Z.

Asus 8Z specifications

Asus 8Z comes equipped with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and it is based on the Android 12 operating system. It includes 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The smartphone seems to have a direct competition with devices like OnePlus 9 RT, Vivo V23 Pro, etc.

Asus 8Z flaunts a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera and a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary camera. At the front, the smartphone rocks a 12MP dual pixel autofocus shooter for selfies and video calls. The device packs a 4000mAh battery that comes with 30W fast charging support. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speaker.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram