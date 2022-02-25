Asus 8Z is finally launching in India on February 28

Audio player loading…

The Asus 8Z is, at last, coming to India on February 28. The company has shared a teaser on its social media handles announcing the virtual launch event that will start at 12 noon.

To recall, the phone was first announced in May 2021 at the global stage as Asus Zenfone 8 along with its sibling Asus Zenfone 8 Flip. It was expected to launch in India soon after its global unveiling, however, the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic forced Asus to alter its plan.

Since then, this compact flagship phone witnessed numerous delays but is finally making its way out to the public. Though due to this delay, the SoC powering the phone is no more a flagship chipset – in fact, phones powered by its successor are already launching in India and on the global stage.

Asus 8z specifications

Since the phone is already in the market for a long time – there is hardly anything that we aren’t aware of – unless the company plans to surprise us.

The Asus 8Z will come with Snapdragon 888 chipset at its core, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone features a 5.92-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate. This display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The display on the Asus 8Z has a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with HDR10+ certification and a 112 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

In terms of optics, the phone has a dual rear camera setup with the primary shooter being a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor coupled with a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie snapper.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Asus’ near-stock Android skin ZenUI and we hope that the phone launches with Android 12 out of the box.

Asus 8z price in India (expected)

Even though the phone has been significantly delayed, it still boasts impressive hardware specifications and could be an ideal device for someone looking to buy a compact flagship phone.

The phone was launched at EUR 599 approximately Rs. 50,400 and you can expect similar pricing in India as well. However, it will face a tough challenge from the likes of Moto Edge 30 Pro which not only comes with the latest hardware specifications, near-stock Android skin, similar price range but also has an edge over Asus when it comes to introducing products regularly in the market.

The Asus 8Z will be sold exclusively via Flipkart.

