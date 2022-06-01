Apple Watch patent to bring photography to the wearable device in the future

Audio player loading…

Apple has filed a patent for its smartwatch that is confusing and weird at the same time. According to a report (opens in new tab) by AppleInsider, the Cupertino tech giant is working on researching a design for future models of the Apple Watch . The latest patent hints that the company may add a camera to the wearable . The company could be planning on redesigning the Apple Watch crown to integrate the camera inside.

The patent indicates that the company is looking to bring photography capabilities to the Apple Watch series by potentially adding the camera to one of several locations on the smartwatch. While there were previous reports that the camera might be under the display, the company is now considering more alternatives. For one, the camera could be added to the back of the smartwatch. It suggests that the heart rate sensor could be used for flash as well.

The second option that Apple is considering adopting is to add the camera to the crown. The display of the smartwatch will then act as a viewfinder. The aperture of the camera is planned to be controlled by rotating the crown. It is expected to work just like you would touch on the screen of your iPhone in the camera app to adjust the exposure.

Privacy is of utmost priority

(Image credit: Future)

The highlight of the patent is that the company has made sure that privacy is of utmost importance when designing the feature. Sort of. It lists out the need and importance of collecting information only for legitimate purposes, It also says that “entities” would need to comply with statutory requirements and guidelines as set by governments and regulatory organizations. This could mean that Apple might allow other third-party apps to use the feature too.

Many users would be more concerned about users who would wear such a smartwatch on their wrists. We’ve seen many organizations put tape over the cameras on smartphones and laptop webcams. They even may restrict such devices from workplace areas.

It would be weird if you're asked to put tape over the dial and ruin the looks of your smartwatch. Entering the workplace with nothing on the wrist would also feel weird. Like you’re not wearing any accessories at all. Also, it is more convenient to subtly look over at your watch to know the time than stare up at the clock across the floor.

Like all patents, these are not concrete plans that would make their way to the Apple Watch. But if these do make their way to the smartwatch, then it would be the most awkward product that the company might make.