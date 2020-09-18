Apple Store online to launch in India on September 23

Apple has announced that it will commence first-party retail operations in India starting next week, in the form of the Apple Store online. Till now, this was limited to eCommerce partners and offline retail stores.

“We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time,” said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

Check out the Apple Store online India

When the store is live, not only will it be a source to buy all Apple products from, but also serve as a destination for a range of services. Specialists will be available round the clock to help you choose the right products and assist in the entire purchase process. Once finalized, products will be delivered to your doorstep at no extra cost in a no-contact delivery format.

Adapting to the local needs, all payment options will be supported: credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking and credit card on delivery. University consumers (current and newly accepted university students, their parents, lecturers and staff) may be eligible for additional discounts as well. Upon purchase, you’ll also be to avail a free 1:1 online session with an Apple specialist to know how to use the product to the fullest extent.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaYSeptember 18, 2020

People looking to purchase a new iPhone can also exchange certain eligible smartphones (from all brands) for credit to lower the price of a new iPhone. Similarly, people can also customize a Mac for each specification at the new online store, be it more memory, additional storage or a more powerful graphics card.

The store will also increase Apple’s service footprint in India. AppleCare Plus will extend your warranty by up to two years of technical support and accidental damage cover. Most issues will be addressed in a single conversation as Apple makes the hardware, the operating systems and many applications. Apple Support will also be available 24x7 via many channels to remotely help customers.