Apple is working on bringing desktop-level multitasking to iPad this year

Audio player loading…

Apple is expected to redesign the multitasking functionalities on the iPadOS 16 . With its event WWDC just days away, the company might revamp the tablet PC experience and it will be pretty familiar to many laptop users.

According to a report (opens in new tab) by Bloomberg, iPadOS 16 will allow users to multitask and move between apps in a way similar to macOS or other desktop operating systems like Windows. Currently, the iPadOS functions more like a bigger version of iOS . The apps take advantage of the larger display, split-screen as well as floating apps.

The next updates to iPadOS will be improving the user experience and the interface for multitasking on the tablets. Similar to the desktops, Apple is expected to test the ‘movable windows’ feature for iPads . Currently, iPadOS allows you to multitask using either a split-screen view or a floating apps view. In the next update, you will be able to resize apps and will continue to see them open in the background.\

This will allow users to open multiple apps and move them around the screen. Users familiar with using macOS and Windows will now get familiar features on their iPads.

What’s a computer?

(Image credit: Apple)

Many iPad users have been disappointed that the iPad is capable of doing some of the tasks that a laptop can. But the limited functionality and features have prevented people from using it as a replacement for the laptop. The company’s decision to add M1 chipsets to its premium iPad lineup was also met with a lot of confusion.

When Apple first launched its campaign “what’s a computer?” to market the iPad, the company wanted consumers to understand the capabilities of the iPad. It’s lightweight, portable, has accessories and is fast. Really fast. But many users ended up pointing out that, in reality, the iPadOS experience limits its ability to replace a laptop. Not to mention, the true potential of the M1 chipsets in the iPad Pro or the iPad Air is bottled up like a genie in the lamp.

Apple may have been working on the update secretly in the past that provided this desktop-level of multitasking. They may have also been releasing the M1 iPad models to test the market demands and see how consumers will receive the products. There is no harm in introducing new products with hardware that is way ahead of its time.

iPads still hold a majority of the market share of tablet PCs worldwide. And the new updates may finally not only revive the interest in getting an iPad with Apple Silicon but will also again beg the question: What’s a computer?