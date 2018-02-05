Apple increases iPhone prices for the second time in two months in India

Apple has announced an increase in the prices of iPhones in India by an average of almost 3%, days after the Indian government increased the customs duty from 15% to 20%.

Apple’s latest hike in prices affects all iPhones except the iPhone SE. Apart from the iPhones, even the Apple Watch has seen an increase in prices.

Second price hike in less than two months

Apple has increased the prices of the iPhones for the second time in less than two months. The first hike in iPhone prices was announced in December last year after the Indian government increased the customs duty to 15% from 10%.

In the Union Budget 2018-19, the Indian government announced an increase in the customs duty from 15% to 20%, but this would be only applicable starting on 1 April this year. Regardless, Apple has gone ahead and announced the second hike in prices even before the new customs duty rates come in to effect.

Prices of all iPhones increased except iPhone SE

Apple has increased the prices of all iPhone models except the iPhone SE – this is because the iPhone SE is currently made in India. This price hike comes at a time when Apple’s India manufacturing partner Wistron is close to starting a new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. Once the new facility opens its operations, Apple could start making the iPhone 6s in India, in addition to the iPhone SE which is already made in India.

New iPhone prices in India

Almost all iPhone models are affected by the second price hike from Apple, with the average increase being 3%. Additionally, Apple Watch models also seen an increase in the prices between 8-9%.

Starting with the iPhone 6 32GB, the new price has been fixed at Rs 31,900, with an increase of 3.6%. The iPhone 6s models start at Rs 42,900 and go up to Rs 52,240, seeing an average increase of 3%.

The iPhone 7 models now start at Rs 52,370 for the iPhone 7 32GB and go up to Rs 72,060 for the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant.

Coming to the current iPhone 8 range, the prices now start at Rs 67,940 for the iPhone 8 64GB and go up to Rs 91,110 for the iPhone 8 Plus 256GB.

Last, the iPhone X 64GB will now cost Rs 95,390 and the iPhone X 256GB will cost Rs 1,08,930.