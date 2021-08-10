Apple in 'advanced talks' with Korean EV component makers for 'Apple car'

Apple may have pulled away from Korean automobile giants Hyundai and Kia at the last moment for a JV for its purported Apple car project. But Apple seems to be still circling in South Korea in hopes of striking a deal for some of the components for its putative EV that nobody is sure when it will release.

According to a report in the Korea Times, Apple has touched base with many Korean component manufacturers, including LG, SK and Hanwha.

Though Apple is said to be in consultations with Chinese battery makers such as CATL and BYD for LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries, the general talk in the industry is that the Cupertino-headquartered company is looking to have Korean companies as its manufacturing partners for most of the components that would go into its EV.

Korean companies seem raring to go

In the case of its iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Apple, which doesn't believe in manufacturing them on its own, had depended on Chinese and Taiwanese assemblers. But considering the escalating trade row between Washington and Beijing, Apple is veering towards Korea for its EV project.

The Korean companies seem to be looking to make inroads into Chinese hegemony in contract manufacturing.

"Apple officials have been in Korea for business talks with its Korean partners in the semiconductor and display sectors. As seen in Apple's smartphone business, the company is seeking business partners in Korea for its EV business," the Korea Times, quoting an unidentified senior industry executive directly involved with the issue, said.

The report further said Apple had "advanced meetings" with SK Innovation, the EV battery-making arm of SK Group, and LG Electronics.

The two companies already have or are in the process of having a battery plants in the US. Another Korean behemoth Samsung is also considering setting up a battery unit in America.

All things considered, though Apple is looking for a non-heating battery. But the competition for getting that deal from it is heating up among Korean companies.