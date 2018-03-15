Android Wear is now Wear OS: 'a wearable OS for everyone'

Google has officially changed the name of its wearable operating system from Android Wear to Wear OS.

In its blog post, Google says "it's time for a new name" - although the announcement doesn't come as a total surprise as the switch was rumored a few days earlier.

The post continues: "we're announcing a new name that better reflects our technology, vision, and most important of all—the people who wear our watches.

"We're now Wear OS by Google, a wearables operating system for everyone."

'A wearable OS for everyone'

The main driving force for the name change appears to be Wear OS's diverse user base, with Google revealing that one in three Android Wear watch owners had them paired to an iPhone.

It means we can say goodbye to Android Wear 3.0, and say hello to Wear OS which Google says it's unveiling ahead of the smartwatch-centric Baselworld show in Switzerland next week.

Could that mean we'll see the first smartwatches running Wear OS there? TechRadar will be reporting live from the show to bring you all the latest news, including more details on Google's new Wear OS and any potential new smartwatches that may be running it.

Google concludes by saying "Users will begin to see the new name on their watch and phone app over the next few weeks.

"We will also be introducing new features and improvements over the coming weeks and months."