Amazon partnering with Leica to offer premium camera equipment

As photography becomes more popular nationwide, Amazon India has decided to partner with Leica, the German manufacturer of camera and optics. They’ve already been distributing camera gear directly in India of a year now but a partnership with Amazon will allow Leica to reach more people.

Leica, being one of the leading brands globally in terms of photography equipment, benefits Amazon India as well, since their customers will have access to more options and choices. Leica wants to remove any barriers of access and make it easier for more people to be able to purchase their cameras.

They’re going to launch a total of 45 existing products on to the Amazon’s platform including the Leica D-Lux and V-Lux cameras. The range will also include binoculars and accessories.

Depending on how the initial roll out goes, Leica has plans of adding other cameras like the M-type, Leica Q and Leica SL to the Amazon portfolio.

The products

Currently, you can find the Leica Sofort, Leica D-Lux and Leica V-Lux on Amazon India. They range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 90,000.

Leica Sofort Camera The Sofort is an instant film camera, and the cheapest, at Rs 25,000. It has fixed 60mm lens with a maximum aperture f/12.7. It has a bunch of shooting modes ranging from 'Macro' and 'Selfie' to the conventional 'Auto' and 'Self Timer'. The camera has a built-in flash but the company claims that the camera will resist using it until and unless low light conditions make it absolutely necessary.



Leica D-Lux Typ 109 The Leica D-Lux is a more premium device costing Rs 85,000. It comes with a 4.3-inch image sensor and 12.8MP resolution. It supports 4K video recording and features a LCD monitors that has a 920k-dot resolution with Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity options.

Leica V-Lux Typ 114 The V-Lux is Leica's version of Panasonic's FZ1000. It's an expensive buy at Rs 90,000. Its compact body adds to its portability but doesn't compromise on specs with a 16x zoom range and the focal length of 25-400mm. It comes with different exposure modes such as program, aperture priority, shutter priority and manual, for beginners or professionals who want to experiment.

Leica

The German company started in the area of building microscopes and came out with the first full frame compact rangefinder in 1914. Their cameras have been responsible for some iconic photos like the Napalm Girl in 1972 and the Situation Room from which Barack Obama coordinated the capture of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

The company claims that its products are the only ones that were allowed inside the government building in the United States.