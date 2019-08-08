Amazon India has kicked off its annual Freedom Sale today for all its customers in India. Here’s how to make the most of this sale and get the best deals on smartphones, accessories, computers and TVs.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 will start at midnight tonight and will go on till August 11. Prime members will get early access to the deals starting 12 pm today (August 7). Deals will extend to millions of products across categories such as smartphones, consumer electronics, large appliances, computers, TVs, fashion and Amazon devices.

SBI credit card holders will get an instant 10% additional discount across all products. More than 12 crore products will be available at a no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and other select credit and debit cards. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can earn unlimited reward points during the Freedom Sale, as well as Rs 2,000 cashback on domestic flight bookings.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 best deals and offers

Apple iPhone XR starting at Rs 50,999 (save upto Rs 25,900) Apple iPhone XR has received upto Rs 8,900 off on all storage variants. These include the 64GB model which starts at Rs 50,999 (original price Rs 59,990), 128GB variant at Rs 55,999 and 256GB storage option at Rs 66,999.

Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 10,999 (6GB RAM/64GB storage) (save Rs 7,500) During the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019, Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is up for grabs for Rs 10,999. The phone comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset. It's got dual cameras on the rear and a single 16MP selfie camera. The setup is powered by a 3,060mAh battery and originally costs Rs 19,500.

Xiaomi Mi A2 starting at Rs 9,999 (upto 43% off) One of the most popular mid-range smartphone from 2018, the Mi A2 is now available for as low as Rs 9,999. Launched at a price of Rs 17,499, Mi A2 comes with solid hardware and stock Andorid for a smooth Android experience. Mi A2 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage can be bought for Rs 9,999 during Amazon Freedom Sale while the top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage retails for Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy M20 @ Rs 9,990 ( discount of Rs 1,300) The entry-level phone by Samsung is being offered at a 12% discount and starts at Rs 9,990 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. As for the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of storage, its priced at Rs 11,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 at ₹1,39,990 (flat 25% off) With 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor accompanied by 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, the Zephyrus M GU502 offers the perfect balance between productivity and gaming. It is powered by 6GB NVIDIA GeFOrce GTX 1660 Ti graphics which is able to run most AAA titles. The screen is a 15.6-inch Full HD glare-free IPS panel and the laptop is 18.9mm thin. To know more, read our review of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M

Lenovo Legion Y540 at ₹67,990 (save ₹36,900) The Legion Y540 is powered by 9th gen Intel Core i5 processor and is paired with 8GB RAM and a combination of 1TB HDD + 128GB storage. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare coating. On the graphics front, it's got 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 onboard to churn through some intensive titles.

Jabra Elite 85h headphones with active noise cancellation at ₹21,999 If you're out in the market looking for a noise cancellation wireless headphone, the Elite 85h could be the one for you. It supports Smart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and also offers a HearThrough mode. These wireless headphones offer upto 32 hours worth of battery life in the ANC mode.

Smartphones are going to be one of the biggest categories this time, with some devices getting up to a 40% price drop. The OnePlus 7 series will be getting their biggest discount till date which can be further sweetened by exchanging an old mobile phone for an additional Rs 3,000 discount. The recently launched Huawei Y9 Prime will go on sale for the first time. The recently launched Oppo K3 and the LG W series will also have offers.

From Apple’s camp, the iPhone 6S, X and XR will be discounted. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3 will also have offers making them great steals in the sub 10K segment. Samsung, Honor, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei are also expected to be on sale during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Headphones, cameras and accessories will be up to 60% off. Speakers from Boat and JBL will be available starting Rs 999. Cameras by Sony and Canon will be discounted and will be available on no-cost EMIs. Headphones, speakers and cameras will be going on flash sale every evening at 6 pm.

Certain laptop models will be discounted by up to Rs 30,000. For students, there will be thin and light laptops running Windows 10 with complimentary MS Office starting at just Rs 22,990. Printers, gaming accessories, storage devices and monitors will all be discounted too.