Amazon Echo devices now available for offline purchase in India

Amazon has today announced that customers looking to purchase its Echo devices can now do so without waiting for an invite. In the announcement, Amazon revealed that its Echo devices can be purchased both online and offline – customers looking to purchase these devices online can do so on Amazon.in. In the offline channel, Amazon has tied up with over 350 retail outlets across 20 cities in India, including the likes of Reliance Digital, Croma, Crossword and more.

To recall, Amazon launched its Echo devices in India back in October last year, but to be able to purchase these devices, customers had to wait for an invite. Now, Amazon has opened up the sale of its Echo speakers to all customers, so you can buy one now without using an invite. The Echo speakers are priced between Rs 4500 and Rs 15000 – the Echo Dot costs Rs 4499, the Echo costs Rs 9999 and the Echo Plus costs Rs 14999.

Read more: Amazon Echo Link Amp

Alexa assistant helps you get the best out of Echo devices

Amazon’s Echo devices come with Alexa assistant built-in, which lets you automate regular tasks and lets you access a vast library of Alexa skills. Amazon had recently announced that the Alexa skills library has crossed the 12,000 number, including PM Modi’s popular Mann Ki Baat programme.

In addition to Alexa skills, customers can also use the Amazon Music Service to access a huge library of Indian and International music. Thanks to Alexa, you can play these songs using voice commands, making the entire experience quite seamless. Apart from that, users can also use hands-free calling and messaging, check cricket scores and schedules and more.