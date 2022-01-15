All iPhone 14 models could get 120Hz display

Audio player loading…

The iPhone 14 launch may be seven months away, but rumors are flying in thick and fast. After reports of a missing notch, price hikes for two models and a large camera bump, we have yet another one that suggests a 120Hz display for all four models.

The latest leak is based on analyst Jeff Pu for the Haitong International Securities that was accessed and reported by MacRumours. The analyst claims that all the four iPhone 14 models will feature ProMotion displays, which enables a variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz that smoothens content on videos and gaming.

And that's not all. the same analyst also suggests that the four expected models in Apple's next flagship launch - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - would get 6B RAM. Just to set the context, the iPhone 13 came with 4GB RAM last fall with the Pro variants getting 6GB RAM.

Of course, we need to take the leak with a grain of salt, more so as Jeff Pu doesn't fall in the same category of analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo.

In the report, Pu agrees with earlier reports from Kuo and research firm TrendForce that had claimed that all four iPhone models would be equipped with an upgraded 48MP main camera. He further claims that the iPhone Pro models would start with 256GB of storage as against 128GB in its predecessors.

Amidst all these rumors, we can also tell you that there are some things that we are fairly certain of. The iPhone 14 range will have a new chipset, probably called the A16 or the A16 Bionic.

According to Ross Young, this would be made on a 4nm process, which suggests it could be a reasonable boost on the 5nm A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 range. There have been reports of a 3nm process, though we also heard rumors that TSMC, which is manufacturing the chipsets, is struggling to shift to even a 4nm process.

