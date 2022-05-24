Alia Bhatt's debut production Darlings to stream on Netflix - It stars her too

Audio player loading…

It's all happening for Alia Bhatt. The comely actress married Ranbir Kapoor recently. Her last Hindi movie Gangubai kathiawadi got her enormous critical acclaim and proved to the world that she could carry alone the burden of a film on her slender shoulders. She also had a small role in the biggest pan-Indian hit in recent times, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR.

Amidst all this, the talented star is also turning a producer under the banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Her debut production venture --- jointly with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma (both (Red Chillies Entertainment), is called Darlings.

"Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over," Alia Bhatt said.

The film also marks the debut full-length feature for director Jasmeet K Reen. Darlings will stream on Netflix later this year.

The streamer put out an interesting fun announcement video where the cast of the film convey that the film will stream on Netflix without actually saying it in as many words.

Darlings is a dark-comedy

The streamer in a statement said Darlings is a dark-comedy which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Aside from Alia Bhatt, Darlings stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. Darlings also brings together music composer Vishal Bharadwaj and lyricist Gulzar.

Director Jasmeet K Reen said, "I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure."

Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, Gaurav Verma shared, "A script nurtured inhouse, and later produced with the incredible Alia, and supported by a stellar cast in Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, helmed by Jasmeet, who has lot of promise, Darlings is very special to all of us."

Netflix's previous Hindi originals have not done well

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India said, "with Darlings, we continue our long standing partnership with Red Chillies Entertainment and are excited to be the home for Alia Bhatt’s first production."

The streamer did not reveal the exact date of film's premiere. In all likelihood, it will happen towards the last three months of the year.

Netflix is under immense pressure in recent times, as its choices for direct releases have not done too well. Especially its Hindi offerings like Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, Thar and Dasvi have all had seen tepid responses. Its impending release The Archies has also triggered some controversy.

It has been accused of being biased in its choices, and partial towards the South Mumbai group (an upscale locality in Mumbai, symbolically seen as the elite). Pointedly, Kareena Kapoor's digital debut is going to be a Netflix original.

Netflix has been steadily losing its numbers both here and globally too.