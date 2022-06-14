Airtel launches its first multiplex - But wait, it's in metaverse

Audio player loading…

Bharti Airtel has launched Xstream multiplex, a 20-screen platform that provides access to content from leading OTT partners available on the (Xstream) app.

Airtel’s Xstream multiplex will bring together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content on the Partynite Metaverse platform.. The 'multiplex' will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan, Airtel said in a statement. As of now, it offers content from OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Eros Now.

Immersive content is the name of the game

The Airtel press statement is a bit hazy on the new offering as there is a lot of gobbledygook. It said the 'Xstream multiplex offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, and this will allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse.' This is a bit abstruse for us to crack. But as we understand, Airtle already offers a bundle of OTT platforms in one app. And we suppose that it will be now extended on a metaverse platform.

Airtel itself said the Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering, which its claims has crossed the 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch.

The idea is said to have been conceived by Essence, Airtel’s integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.

Rajat Ojha, Founder of Partynite (Gamitronics), said, "Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming."

Apart from the robust scope, it will also allow social engagement, open up newer methods of content delivery and, of course, provide an immersive experience at the core of it, he added.

Talking of immersive technology, using latest video technologies over its high speed 5G test network, Airtel recently recreated the attendant atmosphere of Kapil Dev’s famous innings of 175 not out in the 1983 cricket World Cup. A special 175 replayed video, in 4K mode, brought key moments from the match to life.