Acer tops overall commercial desktop category with 26.4% of share: IDC

Research firm IDC ranked Acer as no. 1 PC player in the commercial desktop category. The results are based on IDC’s Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, May 2017. Acer has topped the list of leading vendors with 26.4 percent of share in the commercial desktop category in the country.

Acer achieved the top spot in the category with a quarter on quarter growth of 67 percent accelerating the performance of the company.

“We are delighted to be positioned as a Leader in commercial Desktop space. Over the last couple of quarters, Acer has recorded a massive growth in the commercial desktop market in India. Our strong footholds in various sectors like BFSI, Government, Education and corporates has helped us achieve the top position.” Sudhir Goel, Acer India

Along with sizeable wins from the Government projects, K12 and the education segment, BFSI, ITeS and large private corporates.

Acer's commercial side of the business observed significant traction that helped it maintain its stronghold in the commercial desktop category.