6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO this weekend

Looking for something to stream this weekend? Even though the new TV season is a little strange this year, due to production delays caused by the pandemic, somehow there's still a whole bunch of stuff to watch on Netflix, HBO, Sky, Hulu and Amazon Prime in September and October.

Despite a few highlights, this isn't the biggest weekend for new TV and movies, but next week is a different matter. Expect to see two big new Netflix originals streaming across the coming days: the Tom Holland/Robert Pattinson movie The Devil All The Time, and Ratched, the One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest prequel horror series from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. Animated sitcom Archer is also back for another season.

In the meantime, here's a selection of movies and TV shows you can stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more over the next few days. Below, we'll explain how and when you can stream each in both the US and the UK.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix)

The reviews for this sequel to 2017's well-liked Netflix scary comedy sadly aren't as positive as they were the first time around (are they ever, for horror movies?), but horror fans looking for something to watch pre-Halloween might want to check it out. Set two years after the original, Cole (Judah Lewis) is struggling to convince his friends and family that his babysitter really was out to murder him – and after trying to blow off steam at a lake party, Cole once again falls afoul of evil forces and has to survive yet more threats to his life.

Now streaming on Netflix

The Duchess (Netflix)

This new sitcom features UK panel show mainstay Katherine Ryan, a Canadian comedian also seen in US shows like Episodes with Matt LeBlanc. It's a sitcom about a single mother living in London who decides to have another child – potentially with the estranged father of her daughter, a former member of a boyband who now lives on a boat.

Now streaming on Netflix

Woke (Hulu)

Keef (Lamorne Morris) is a Black cartoonist on the brink of superstar success, when an encounter with the police marks a turning point in his world view – and the voices in his head begin to manifest as talking inanimate objects. The series is based on co-creator Keith Knight's comics The K Chronicles, as well as real events in his life. Every episode of season 1 is now available to stream on Hulu.

It's unclear when Woke will stream in the UK – recent Hulu shows like The Great and Ramy ended up on Starzplay via Amazon Prime Video, but this one doesn't seem to have a home yet.

Now streaming on Hulu. Here's how to watch Woke

The Third Day (HBO Max/Sky)

Okay, technically this one starts on Monday night, but it's well worth putting on your watch list. This Wicker Man-esque series is set on a mysterious island where the local community performs bizarre rituals – one part of the series will star Jude Law, and the other will star Naomie Harris, and they're set over different seasons.

It doesn't look like it'll take long for things to turn nasty – although based on the trailer above, this looks like a pretty standard British camping holiday to us. Utopia creator Dennis Kelly is the writer of the series.

In the UK, The Third Day will be available on Sky and Now TV on the same day as the US.

Streaming on HBO Max and Now TV from September 14

We Are Who We Are (HBO Max)

Another one starting Monday night, We Are Who We Are is the first TV project by acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, 2018's Suspiria remake). It starts IT's Jack Dylan Grazer as a 14 year-old who moves from New York to an Italian military base, where he meets Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), another teenager who's lived on the base for several years already. Based on the trailer above, these teenagers look pretentious as hell – but expect a tender coming-of-age drama with high production values. Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga star as the characters' mothers.

In the UK, this one will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer (even though Sky co-produced it, strangely), though no release date has been set yet.

Streaming on HBO Max from September 14

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Just in case you forgot, the second season of dark superhero comedy The Boys is streaming weekly on Amazon Prime Video – episode 4 is available now. If you burned through the first three episodes last weekend, you're no doubt wondering what'll happen next after episode three's ending showed us how sadistic and racist Stormfront, the newest member of The Seven, really is. A new episode of aftershow Prime Rewind is also available, which goes inside the making of the series.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video