1More introduces Omthing range of audio accessories in India

1More, an audio accessories brand from China has introduced a sub-brand in India called Omthing, which basically stands for One More Thing.

While the name may sound familiar thanks to Carl Pei’s new audio brand Nothing that just launched a pair of true wireless earbuds, Omthing is looking to bring affordable luxury audio products to the country. The company is eyeing a 5% share of India’s smart wearables market in 3 yrs and is also looking to set up an R&D centre in India.

1More has launched three audio peripherals under the new brand. These products are Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, Omthing AirFree TWS, and Omthing AirFree Pods. All three products come with a premium design and an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband is available in black colour option and priced at Rs 1,499 is the cheapest of the three. Omthing AirFree TWS earbuds will retail at Rs 2,499 and are also available in black colour only. The Omthing AirFree Pods TWS earbuds are the priciest of the three with a retail price of Rs 3,999 and are available in Forest Green, Midnight Black, Reddish Orange, and Snow White colour options.

All three audio products are already available to purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband features

The Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband is a Bluetooth neckband that is powered by 10mm dynamic drivers offering a premium sound stage. The AirFree Lace comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. The neckband takes 2.5 hours to be charged fully and can offer 12 hours battery life.

It also has an inline remote that helps answer calls, control music and activate voice assistants. The headphones support virtual assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, as well as Amazon’s Alexa.

Omthing AirFree TWS features

The Omthing AirFree TWS have 7mm drivers and come with 4 ENC microphones to filter out background noise offering an uninterrupted listening experience. The Omthing AirFree TWS earbuds have touch controls on the outer shell to control media, respond to calls and activate voice assistants.

The earbuds can be charged in an hour while the charging case takes two hours to go from zero to a hundred offering up to 20 hours of combined backup.

Omthing AirFree Pods features

The AirFree Pods from Omthing come with the popular AirPod-style design. These earphones are powered by 13mm composite titanium dynamic drivers and a Qualcomm cVc 8.0 chipset for noise-cancelling technology. The AirFree Pods come with four built-in ENC microphones to cancel out environmental noise.

For wireless connectivity, the Omthing AirFree Pods come with Bluetooth v5 and offer support for SBC, AAC, and aptX codecs. The case supports Qi wireless charging and the company claims an overall 25 hours of battery backup.

