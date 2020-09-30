12GB RAM variant of OnePlus 8T spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus 8T is set to launch on October 14 and ever since the company revealed the official launch date, we are flooded with continuous leaks around the upcoming smartphone.

While the company did announce that the OnePlus 8T will not be accompanied with the Pro variant this year and also announced that the phone will run on Android 11 out of the box, a new leak suggests that the phone may come with 12 GB of RAM.

The Geekbench listing shows that the phone is running on Android 11 which is in line with the announcement made by the brand. Additionally, the benchmark scores suggest that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and is labelled as OnePlus KB2000.

(Image credit: Sudhanshu)

Interestingly, yet another Geekbench listing that was spotted sometime back pertaining to an upcoming OnePlus device had “OnePlus KB2001” as the model number and had 8GB of RAM. This suggests that the phone may be available in two different variants based on memory and storage.

OnePlus 8T - What we know

OnePlus’ CEO had exclusively confirmed to TechRadar that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display and will sport 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to be a SAMOLED panel and may sport Full HD+ resolution.

In terms of processing power, the phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB / 16GB of RAM and probably two different variants in terms of storage as well - 128 GB and 256 GB.

In terms of optics, it is said to come with a quad-camera setup with the primary 48-megapixel sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultrawide snapper, a 5-megapixel sensor for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel sensor for monochrome images. On the front, it may come with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The phone is said to be powered by a 4500 mAh battery pack and, as confirmed by OnePlus, it will sport a 65W fast charging solution.

Via: GizmoChina