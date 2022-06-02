Now you can sync YouTube TV and phone app - here’s how to do it

YouTube is working relentlessly to enhance user experience. The Google-owned streaming app has introduced a new feature that is going to be a boon for the people who have the app on their smart TVs. The latest YouTube feature will allow the users to connect the TV app with the Android or iPhone's YouTube app seamlessly.

The feature will provide complete synchronisation, which means the user will get all the details of the video playing on the TV on their smartphone's YouTube app. It also removes the requirement of casting, which was not that easy as a process.

How does YouTube TV to smartphone connection work?

Firstly, start the YouTube application on your smart TV along with opening the app on your phone too.

Sign in to the applications with the same account. After signing in via both the devices, you will get to see a prompt on your phone asking to sync both the phones.

After that, the YouTube app on both devices will remain synced with each other.

Note: This feature can be used for searching videos on your TV via the phone's keyboard. Furthermore, you will be able to drop a comment on a video while watching the same on TV. No doubt, it is going to be one of the most amazing YouTube features of recent times.

As of now, it has not been confirmed that the feature will be introduced via a new update or a server-side roll out. However, one thing which we are sure of is that the users are going to get the functionality pretty soon.

What else can we see?

As per the official blog of YouTube, there are endless possibilities for the addition of new features to the application. YouTube will be focusing more on increasing the level of interactivity. In the near future, YouTube can roll out features that will allow the users to browse and shop for products that they see in a video.