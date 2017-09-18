How to hide files in images using OpenStego

Digital steganography is the technique of hiding one file inside another. If, for instance, you have a buried chest of treasure, you can store the coordinates inside a harmless looking picture. To the naked eye, the file would seem to be an image like any other, but you and those you trust can extract the secret data with specialist tools.

OpenStego is one such tool. This handy free and open source app can be used to take any files you want and keep them secret by disguising them as random digital ‘noise’ inside a larger one.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to download and run OpenStego, as well as the basics of hiding your very first, password-protected, message.